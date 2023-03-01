BOYS BASKETBALL: McNamara's late run not enough to upend top-ranked Prairie Central

HERSCHER — For roughly 30 of the 32 minutes of Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Herscher Sectional semifinal against Prairie Central, the Bishop McNamara boys basketball team went punch-for-punch with the top-ranked team in the IHSA Class 2A AP Poll.

But in the span of those two or so minutes, a 1-minute stretch in the first quarter and a slightly longer stretch to end the third and start the fourth, proved to put the Fightin’ Irish in a hole they just couldn’t climb back out of, bowing out in the round of 32 with a 74-66 loss to the Hawks.

“I think our immaturity showed a little bit in the first 16 minutes,” Irish coach Adrian Provost said. “We just had some of the kids who didn’t quite adjust to the environment quick enough and it hurt us a bit, but I’m proud of them.

“I’m very happy with that locker room and we have very quality young men.”

The two teams traded half a dozen leads in the first five-plus minutes, with the second tie in that stretch coming at 12-12 with 2:39 left in the first quarter. That’s when Irish junior Jaydon Wright, the recent University of Minnesota football commit who was tasked with matching the Hawks’ high-level physicality, was called for his second foul and took a seat on the bench after a 50-50 charge call went against him and the Irish.

A minute and seven seconds later, the Hawks led 21-12 and never allowed the Irish to regain the lead.

“It hurt us — he’s a presence for us in a variety of ways,” Provost said. “His second foul was a charge, with all that physicality, running our ball-handler into that charge.

“But it is what it is and we couldn’t afford that.”

Despite the 9-0 run, the Irish were able to go stride-for-stride for most of the second quarter, thanks to a 12-point first half from Isaiah Davis, including a trio of 3-pointers from the left corner, and Robert Hutson, who tallied 11 first-half points of his own against the Hawks’ tenacious 2-3 zone.

“I knew they were going to play a lot of help side defense on [center Callaghan O’Connor],” Davis said. “I was just spotting up [in the corner] and knew Jaxson [Provost] would find me.”

The Hawks had another mini 4-0 spurt in the final seconds of the half to take a 47-35 lead into the break and once again found separation with a 9-0 run to end the third and start the fourth, giving them a 65-48 lead with just over seven minutes remaining.

But led by a 15-point second half from Jaxson Provost, the Irish were able to get right back in the thick of things with an 11-0 run of their own to trim their deficit to 65-59 on the senior point guard’s fadeaway jumper from the right elbow with 4:18 on the clock.

“It was just a refusal to lose,” Jaxson Provost said of the team’s late charge. “I told the guys during a timeout I wasn’t going out like this and it was now or never.

“We came out with a bang, and even though we didn’t come away with the win we had a hell of a fourth quarter,” he added. “We weren’t able to get the job done, but we can hang our heads high on what we did.”

As quickly as the Irish made their push, the Hawks threw the last punch with a 6-0 run in response to take a 71-59 lead over the next two minutes and change to wrap up their first appearance in the Sweet 16 since 2002-03.

Adrian Provost knows that his team spent most of the night playing right with the top-ranked team in the state, and even looked like the better team in spurts. But he also knows that against a team of the Hawks’ caliber, anything other than playing at absolute peak level likely means a loss at the end of the game, something the Irish saw themselves on the other end of in last week’s 69-56 regional championship win over Seneca.

“Like I told our kids in the locker room, they’re way too good to not play your best for 16 minutes, and I think we’re the same way,” Adrian Provost said. “In the regional championship Seneca didn’t play their best for an extended period of time and they couldn’t recover against us, and they’re the same way.

“They’re so solid and do things so well, you just can’t bounce back.”

The Irish finished the season with a 25-8 record, tied with the 1983-84 and 2016-17 teams, the latter of which went to the Class 2A State Finals, for the most in a season in school history. They also won the 25th regional in program history, the first since that ‘16-17 team that went to state.

“Coach just told us we’d go down in our school’s history books,” Jaxson Provost said. “We tied the school record for wins, we won the 25th regional, so we did a lot of things that will go down in history.

“It sucks right now, but the sting [of losing] will go away after a few days.”

Jaxson Provost is just one of two seniors who played their final high school basketball game Wednesday. Davis, who transferred from Bradley-Bourbonnais over the summer, finished his prep career with a 14-point outing.

“Meeting them in the summertime, we just connected right away,” Davis said. “We’re like a family over here and I really like that.”

Adrian Provost, who is Jaxson’s father, credited the senior duo for being the best possible examples of what senior leaders should be.

“I’ll put my seniors against any seniors in the state this is how you act, this is what wearing a McNamara uniform is supposed to look like,” coach Provost said. “... One of them is my son and the other one is my son too. I’m just proud of them.”

Jaxson Provost wrapped up a four-year starting career with the Irish, finishing with 1,273 career points with a 20-point, 10-assist double-double in his final game Wednesday.

It was his first home game as a freshman, a 69-68 overtime win against Aurora Central Catholic in which Jaxson both sent the game to overtime and then hit the game-winning shot, that Adrian recalled “like it was just last week” while reflecting upon the special stretch he and his family just finished Wednesday night.

“I’ve appreciated it and enjoyed it,” an emotional Adrian Provost said. “There aren’t many head coaches who can experience what I just did for four years. I’m really blessed.”

Jaxson said he and his family are “forever indebted to Bishop McNamara and Bishop McNamara basketball,” and although tears were flowing from almost every every face that emerged from the Irish locker room Wednesday, the positives of the last four years will forever outweigh the pain he and his team felt as their season ended.

“It’s sad and obviously hurts, but I know I’m blessed,” Jaxson Provost said. “I had a great four years and made a lot of bonds that can never be broken.

“I have a lot of brothers I’ll never lose, and I just really appreciate McNamara and our basketball program for accepting me and giving me a second family.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Jaxson Provost had 20 points, 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals. Hutson was just a point off the team-high pace with 19 points, two boards, an assist, a steal and a block. Davis had 14 points, five boards, two assists and two steals. Wright hauled in a team-best nine rebounds.

Five different Hawks finished in double figures, led by Tyler Curl, who went for 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block. Dylan Bazzell had 13 points, Drew Habercorn added 12 points, Drew Fehr scored 11 points and Levi Goad had 10 points for Prairie Central, who will return to Herscher to take on Pontiac for the sectional title at 7 p.m. Friday.