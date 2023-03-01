BOYS BASKETBALL: Freeman reflects on return to Bradley-Bourbonnais

Owen Freeman saw the signs fans held in the Bradley-Bourbonnais student section, including a request to unblock an old friend on Instagram, as well as others that were confiscated either before or during the game. He heard the early jeers when he touched the ball.

But when Freeman, the former Bradley-Bourbonnais all-state boys basketball player, returned to his former school when he and his current school, Moline, came to town for last Friday’s IHSA Class 4A Bradley-Bourbonnais Regional championship against his former Boilermakers, he also saw the friends that made his first three years of high school so special.

While on the facade, one might have seen the signs and heard the BBCHS student section and assumed it wasn’t an enjoyable experience to return home, but it was the opposite for the 6-foot-10 future Iowa Hawkeye.

“Just all my friends, I had to make sure to come back and take pictures with them,” Freeman said. “It’s been awesome and the support has been great.”

When Freeman was in junior high, he and his younger brother, now-sophomore Braden, moved with the family to the Bradley-Bourbonnais area, not too far from the Olivet Nazarene University campus where their parents, Zach and Christina, first met while both becoming NAIA All-American basketball players.

By the time Owen was a freshman, he was a towering 6-foot-7 baby-faced phenom who played an integral part of the Boilers at the varsity level from the very first day of his prep basketball career, breaking the school record for shooting percentage (68.2%) on his way to his first of three Daily Journal All-Area selections after averaging 11.3 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

His scoring took a significant leap during his sophomore season, the COVID-19-shortened 2020-21 campaign, where he earned another All-Area selection and his first of two All-SouthWest Suburban Conference nods, averaging a double-double with 17.7 points and 12 rebounds per game.

That sophomore season, and the subsequent summer, is when Freeman went from up-and-coming youngster to a legitimate NCAA Division I recruit, snatching up offers from throughout the Big Ten Conference before committing to the Hawkeyes in October 2021, just before his junior year began.

As a junior, he helped lead the Boilers to their first SWSC Red Division championship in program history and averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds a game, earning Daily Journal Player of the Year and IHSA Class 4A Associated Press first-team All-State honors and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association third-team recognition.

But it was the team history that meant most to Freeman.

“Winning the conference meant the world to us and to me, especially going undefeated in the division,” Freeman told the Daily Journal last season. “That meant a lot more than going for 30 [points] or anything like that.”

At the end of the school year, a new job for Zach brought the family to Moline, just across the Mississippi River from the Iowa campus in Iowa City. Moline boys basketball coach Sean Taylor had obvious excitement when he learned a consensus top-10 recruit in the state — and his up-and-coming younger brother — were coming to town.

But that excitement wasn’t just for Owen Freeman, the basketball player. It was also for Owen Freeman, the honor roll student who stayed connected to his peers through other school activities such as a member of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Best Buddies program.

“He’s a special talent and an even better kid — a wonderful person from a wonderful family,” Taylor said. “We were certainly excited to have him as a basketball player but so blessed to have him as a person.”

After helping the Maroons, the second-ranked team in the IHSA Class 4A AP Poll to end the regular season, to the Western Big Six Conference championship and a 28-3 record, the unimaginable happened when Freeman and his teammates saw where their regional assignment was going to be — Bradley-Bourbonnais — where the Maroons defeated Minooka 74-54 in the semifinals that set up last Friday’s memorable matchup with the Boilers.

“It took me a second to get used to just being back,” Freeman said of his first regional game. “I didn’t expect to be back at all, but it was good to be back and to play on this court again.”

He said he wanted to treat the championship game with his former school like any other game, but the emotions crept in as Donald K. Turner saw its gym reach capacity prior to the tip.

“It was weird, especially with the crowd,” Freeman said. “They had those signs and were against me, and it was weird, but I loved it.”

Freeman was held scoreless in the first quarter, but erupted for eight of his 15 points in the second quarter as he found his stride and the Maroons captured the game, and regional plaque, with a 71-39 win.

Taylor, an IBCA Hall-of-Famer and three-time state finalist who has been a part of countless unique experiences in his decades-long career, had never been a part of something like a standout of Freeman’s caliber returning home.

“I think [the team] knew they were going to have his back and Braden’s back because it’s tough coming back,” Taylor said. “I can’t tell you all the emotions they had, but once the game started the kids were locked in and played together.”

The Maroons returned home and are hosting this week’s Moline Sectional as they look to continue their march to the IHSA State Finals in Champaign next weekend.

But after his trip home last week, Freeman knows that whether it’s in Moline, Champaign, Iowa City or wherever else basketball may take him, he’ll always feel the love in the community where he spent some of his most formative years.

“Everyone was super welcoming, super friendly and super supportive,” Freeman said. “They’ve welcomed us with open arms and there’s just so much love in the community.”