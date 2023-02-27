Wrestling season wraps up in historic fashion

The IHSA wrestling season wrapped up during the weekend, with area history made on both the boys and girls sides.

At the IHSA Boys Wrestling Dual Team State Finals in Bloomington, Coal City won its first team state championship after six second-place finishes in the program’s storied history, taking the Class 1A title with a 32-31 victory against defending champion Yorkville Christian.

On the girls side, four area wrestlers competed in the second iteration of the IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals, also held during the weekend in Bloomington. Three of the four — Kankakee’s Alejandra Cornejo (fourth place, 130 pounds), Reed-Custer’s Judith Gamboa (fifth place, 105) and Peotone’s Kiernan Farmer (sixth place, 155) — became the first three area girls wrestlers to earn state medals.