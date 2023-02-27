GIRLS WRESTLING: Three wrestlers earn area's first girls wrestling state medals

BLOOMINGTON — Kankakee’s Alejandra Cornejo was as close as could be to winning a medal at the inaugural IHSA Girls Wrestling Individual State Finals last year as a junior.

Cornejo lost by one point in the blood round, finishing in the top eight at 135 pounds. This year, she dropped down a class and did not come home empty-handed.

Cornejo had the best local finish in this year’s state meet, taking fourth at 130 on Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena. Also winning medals were Reed-Custer junior Judith Gamboa, who was fifth at 105, and Peotone junior Kiernan Farmer, who finished sixth at 155, giving the area its first three girls wrestling medalists in the second year of the IHSA Girls Wrestling Individual State Finals.

“This year I just wanted to get on the podium,” Cornejo said after finishing 18-15.

There was a little pressure felt along the way.

“Honestly, I feel like last season I wrestled a little less stiff,” Cornejo said. “It was my junior year, I still had another year left. But this was my senior year — I just wrestled my last match.”

Some emotions came along with that.

“I’ve been doing this for so many years,” Cornejo said. “It’s like, you get up there and you have six minutes to really show what you’ve done for so many years.”

Like many female wrestlers, Cornejo has competed against boys. So she values the opportunity to go against girls at the highest level of IHSA competition.

“Once you get a level playing field where it’s all equal, you get to show what you’ve done for so many years,” she said.

At one point, Cornejo was the only girl in the Kankakee wrestling room. This year, there were about a half dozen, and she had company at state. Junior Makayla Jones (11-10) made the top eight at 135.

“As the years progressed, you see the program growing,” Cornejo said. “And even though it stops here for me, (the younger wrestlers) have so much more ahead of them.”

Kays coach Brad Burns also sees a bright future, noting a junior-high program that went from 10 girls last season to nearly 50 this year.

“We had to order some more uniforms,” he said. “That’s a good problem to have.”

Like Cornejo, Gamboa (27-17) realized her goal of making it onto the podium. And she’s already thinking about her final season, “For my senior year, I’m coming back hard,” she said.

Farmer (16-12) had an unusual path to the awards stand. She beat returning 155-pound champ Lexi Ritchie of Tolono Unity 3-2 in the first round and advanced to the semifinals to clinch a medal before dropping into the consolation bracket and losing a rematch to Ritchie 13-3 en route to a 2-3 finish.

“My hope was to get first place,” Farmer said. “But honestly my hope was to beat the defending state champ (in the) first round.

“I had the odds stacked against me from the minute I got here. And I beat her, so at least I got one of my goals,” she added. “Next year, I’m going to come back bigger and harder.”