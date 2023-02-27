BOYS WRESTLING: Coalers claim dual team state championship

BLOOMINGTON — When Brody Widlowski kicked down the door Coal City has been trying to bust open for close to 40 years, Mataeo Blessing’s feelings went into overdrive.

“I didn’t know what to think besides to start crying, to be honest,” said Blessing, the Coalers’ senior 145-pounder. “This has been a group of guys, we’ve been together for 10-12 years — when Brody got that final pin, it was all worth it.

“I just broke down, I couldn’t control the emotions.”

Widlowski, a freshman 113-pounder, pinned Yorkville Christian’s Eli Foster at 1:36 in Saturday night’s match at the IHSA Class 1A Dual Team State Finals at Bloomington’s Grossinger Motors Arena.

That gave Coal City an insurmountable seven-point lead, 32-25, with one bout left. Coal City forfeited at 120, making official a 32-31 victory and setting off a wild celebration. Coaler wrestlers raced to the stands, where scores of green-clad supporters made plenty of noise as the dream the program has been seeking for so long finally came true.

Coal City has long been one of the state’s premier small-school programs. Kids and coaches came and went, but the awards kept coming. Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Hall-of-Famer Mark Masters, now in his 20th season with Coal City, is the fourth coach to lead the Coalers to the state-title bout. George Dare (1984), Sean Poston (‘95), Brett Porter (‘98) and Masters himself (2016, ‘19 and ‘20) had runner-up finishes.

But this year, against a defending 1A champ putting up a spirited fight, the Coalers would not be denied.

The teams met on Dec. 15 and the Coalers won 48-23. This one was much closer as both Coal City (43-2) and Yorkville Christian (22-6) won seven bouts. But the Coalers earned enough bonus points to seal the outcome with one bout remaining

Blessing had a 51-second fall and senior 285-pounder Michael Gonzalez had a pin in 1:11 before Brody Widlowski’s decisive fall.

Also key were major decisions by senior 182-pounder Braiden Young and senior 195-pounder Joey Breneman, who each had takedowns and near falls in the closing seconds to pick up valuable extra points.

Add those to the decisions won by freshman 126-pounder Brock Finch and junior 138-pounder Brant Widlowski, and the Coalers had just enough points to bring a championship trophy back home.

Masters praised the Coalers’ “great senior class ... high-class, high-character kids.”

But he also noted the rest of the program, all the way down to the Little Coalers youth club started 10 years ago by Joe Widlowski, a club that took 4-year-olds rolling around the mat and helped turn them into state-caliber athletes a decade later, had an equal hand in getting each of their hands a state championship ring.

“Brody Widlowski — we pin, it’s over,” Masters said. “He went out just as calm as can be, and he executed and put it away.”

“The momentum from our 285- and 145-(pounders) getting pins really pushed the team and helped us out,” Brody Widlowski said.

Gonzalez isn’t the typical upper-weight guy either.

“Mike’s a high-energy guy, doesn’t let anything faze him,” Masters said. “He goes out, he fights hard — just explosive.

“You don’t see too many heavyweights shooting double-legs and blasting people off the bat.”

But for Gonzalez, that style is all he really knows.

“When I first started wrestling in seventh grade, those were the first things I learned and it just kind of stuck with me,” Gonzalez said. “Coach is telling me every day I’m a one-of-a-kind heavyweight.”

And on Saturday he was part of a one-of-a-kind evening for the Coalers.