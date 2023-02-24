BOYS BASKETBALL: Kankakee's postseason run gets cut short in regional title game

KANKAKEE — Championship games often are decided by the team that minimizes its mistakes and capitalizes on its opportunities.

As much as Kankakee limited its own mistakes, winning the turnover battle 13-12 against Thornton Fractional North, the Kays couldn’t overcome their own missed opportunities, most notably having a chance to take a two-point lead with about four seconds remaining off a Larenz Walters missed 3-pointer as well as Walters’ missed layup falling out through a bit of Meteor contact as time expired.

The two failed conversions down the stretch were a culmination of a night during which Kankakee left numerous points off the scoreboard, as the Kays shot just 38% from the field (14-for-37) and 22% from deep (2-for-9), all of which led to them suffering a 49-48 home defeat to the Meteors in Friday’s IHSA Class 3A Kankakee Regional championship, despite clinging to a three-point lead with one minute remaining.

“The 3-pointer was rushed because we had Lincoln Williams open in the lane ... and then Walters had a good look at the end,” Kays head coach Chris Pickett said of his team’s final two possessions. “... Walters got about as good of a look that you could have at the end of the game, and I don’t know if there was contact or not, but the officiating was inconsistent all night, and so we couldn’t expect the officials to call the proper call at that moment because they hadn’t been doing it all night.

“Walters has to make that shot, and he didn’t, and so now T.F. North wins and advances.”

As gut-wrenching as it was for Kankakee to see its season cut short with a 21-11 overall record, T.F. North was overwhelmed with joy to escape and advance to the sectional semifinals after a more-than-rough season last year, when they only won a total of four games.

“My kids won’t quit,” Meteors head coach Tim Bankston said. “You’re talking about a a group of kids [that] only won four games last season, and now we are 20-5 because of them this season.

They work hard, and they listen. ... Kankakee is a great team, and [it has] a great coach, but down the stretch, we made plays.”

Much like the end of the game, when the Kays missed their chance to tie the game up with a near buzzer-beater layup, they also missed multiple looks under the basket during the entire first half, leaving the game tied at 23 going into halftime.

“We had a lot of wasted opportunities in the first half,” Pickett said. “One of our team goals every game is to not leave points on the floor, and we left about 10 points on the floor in that first half.

“I honestly believe that was the difference in the game.”

Coming out of halftime, Kankakee did its best to overcome early-game struggles, but two key players — Naz Hill and Walters — found themselves in foul trouble, leaving the two to have to balance coming in and out of the game in critical moments.

Walters picked up his fourth personal foul right at the end of the third frame, and his team took a 40-34 deficit into the final frame. About two-and-a-half minutes into the fourth quarter Hill picked up his fourth personal foul, which forced both players to miss quality minutes in crunch time.

“It’s a tough balancing act that you have to do when you have players in foul trouble, going offense and defense and things of that nature,” Pickett said. “We tried to play it by feel, and I think we did a pretty good job with them because neither one of them fouled out.”

Despite having Hill and Walters in and out of the lineup at various points in the fourth frame, Kankakee managed to overcome its six-point third-quarter deficit midway through the fourth when 6-foot-4 freshman Lincoln Williams nailed two from the free-throw line to help put the home team up 44-42 with 3:29 remaining.

The Kays held that lead and even extended it to three points, as Williams went 1-for-2 from the charity stripe with just more than one minute left in the game.

Yet, Kankakee couldn’t hold on thanks to the tenacity displayed by Meteor guards Chase Abraham and Jevon Warren. During the final minute of regulation, Abraham cut through the Kays’ defense for a quick bucket shortly before Warren recorded a steal and was fouled, hitting both shots from the stripe, to help their team go up 49-48 with 33 seconds remaining.

Ultimately, it was Warren’s second free throw that proved to be the difference as Kankakee couldn’t tie things or win it at the buzzer.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Kankakee concluded its season 21-11 and 8-4 in the Southland Athletic Conference.

Williams helped pace the Kays with 15 points, five rebounds three steals and one block.

“Williams has catapulted himself,” Pickett said of his freshman phenom. “It was a big stage, and he had some freshman moments, but he had more positive moments than he did negative ones.

“I’m glad that he’s with us, and I’m glad I get to coach him for the next three years.”

Walters added nine points, two rebounds and one assist. Javon Logan contributed eight points and two assists. Eli Stipp chipped in seven points, two rebounds and one block.