GIRLS BASKETBALL: Peotone's winningest season in school history ended in triple overtime in sectional semis

COAL CITY — The script was written perfectly to send straight from Coal City directly to Hollywood.

After hitting the game-tying 3-pointer with five seconds remaining in regulation to send Thursday’s IHSA Class 2A Coal City Sectional championship to overtime, Peotone’s Madi Schroeder suffered what initially appeared to be a gruesome ankle injury at the end of overtime before returning to play in the second and third overtimes in the Blue Devils’ matchup with Fieldcrest.

But by the end of the third overtime, the Knights rejected the storybook ending for the Blue Devils, as the defending fourth-place team in Class 2A emerged from Thursday’s sectional championship game with a 68-64 victory.

The gut-wrenching loss put an end to the Blue Devils’ winningest season in program history with a 31-2 record and their third-ever trip to the Sweet 16.

“Total resiliency, toughness, all those attributes showed tonight,” Blue Devils coach Steve Strough said. “We had opportunities where we kept swinging and kept swinging, unfortunately they threw the last punch.”

The Blue Devils trailed 10-7 after a quarter, but led 23-18 at the half and 33-27 after the third before a furious 7-0 Knights rally in the first 70 seconds of the fourth quarter to take the sixth of what became 17 total lead changes in Thursday’s all-time affair.

“We knew it was going to be a back and forth game, and we knew they’d have a big lead at some point and we’d have to fight back,” Knights coach Mitch Neally said. “And that’s what we did.”

The Knights led by as many as three on a few occasions in the fourth, including a 42-39 lead with just seconds remaining. But on a Peotone in-bounds play with 20 seconds on the clock, Addie Graffeo found an open Schroeder at the op of the key, where the junior tied things at 42 before a defensive stop as time expired sent the game to overtime.

“She’s the glue and I’ll say it over and over again,” Blue Devils forward Jenna Hunter said of Schroeder. “Her court vision is insane, her fundamentals are insane, her agility, she’s athletic.

“I have to give her all the props in the world.”

The Blue Devils found themselves ahead as the final seconds of overtime approached, nursing a 51-49 lead off a pair of Graffeo free-throws when Fieldcrest’s Carolyn Megow scored one of her five overtime field goals to tie things with 15 seconds left. Graffeo found a wide-open Hunter down the court on the ensuing play, but the Knights’ Riley Burton drew a charge on a driving Hunter with five seconds remaining.

The Knights gave a last-ditch effort to end things at the end of the first overtime, with Megow attempting a buzzer-beater that didn’t fall. But on her drive to the basket, Megow’s feet got tangled with Schroeder, sending the Blue Devils’ all-stater sprawling to the ground in pain with an ankle injury and down one of their top dogs as the second overtime began.

But after a quick tape job, Schroeder was back in the game one dead ball into the second overtime, finishing the game with 10 of her team-high 23 points in the three overtime periods, also managing to dish an assist, grab a rebound and steal apiece and block two shots after her injury.

“I got it taped up and I just had the mindset the team needed me,” Schroeder said. “There are five players out there for a reason — I just had to do what I needed to do and play hard.”

“I would rather have Madi Schroeder with one leg than no Madi Schroeder at all,” Hunter said of her teammate. “She can do it all, she’s the best player I’ve ever played with and she’s going to do great things.”

Schroeder wasn’t the only one who shined down the stretch for the Blue Devils. After being held to just four points on 2-for-8 shooting in regulation, Hunter — who was tied with Mady Kibelkis for a team-high 14.3 points per game entering Thursday — scored 11 points in the overtime periods.

With fellow forward Marissa Velasco, who had nine points, and Kibelkis fouled out and Schroeder effectively operating on one foot, Hunter said she simply needed to step up.

“I wanted to win very badly,” Hunter said. “Marissa fouled out, Mady [Kibelkis] fouled out, and Madi [Schroeder] had one leg, so I had to do something.”

The Blue Devils once again held a two-point lead in the closing seconds of the second overtime, but Mary Gochanour was fouled with 2.5 seconds on the clock and hit both of her free-throws to tie the game at 61.

In the third overtime, the Blue Devils were never able to again find a lead. The Knights took leads of 63-61 and 65-63 before outscoring the Blue Devils 3-1 in a battle of free-throws for the game’s final four points on the night.

Despite falling short of their goal of winning the program’s first state championship, the Blue Devils ended their season with the most wins in school history (33) and the best two-year stretch, going a combined 59-7 over the past two seasons. By winning percentage, the Blue Devils’ 0.885 winning percentage (69-9) is also the best three-year span in program history.

Hunter, Kibelkis and Schroeder have been the three-headed attack leading that storm the past three years, although it’s Strough who Hunter credits for leading the Blue Devils to the success they’ve experienced together.

“We have a great coach and a great mentality and he never lets us give up, even when we want to,” Hunter said. “He’s the best coach I’ve ever had and I would not want to go through another four years without him.”

While the on-court success speaks for itself, Strough knows that the Peotone community will remember this group for what they’ve meant off the floor just as much as on it.

“We’ll remember them as competitive, resilient, and quality human beings on top of their basketball abilities,” Strough said. “They’re just an enjoyable group to be around every day.”

And if they weren’t going to be able to go down as champions, Schroeder thought that proving their worth in triple overtime fashion to the only team that defeated them in the regular season was a pretty good way for the Blue Devils to go out in 2022-23.

“This was amazing — three overtimes, that’s something special,” Schroeder said. “If you’re going to go down, that’s the way to go down.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Schroeder finished with 23 points, six rebounds, three assists, four steals and two blocks. Hunter had 15 points, eight rebounds, an assist and two blocks. Graffeo and Velasco each added nine points, with Graffeo adding seven assists and a rebound and Velasco adding three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Kibelkis had seven points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Megow led the Knights with 19 points. Haley Carver added 14 points, Ashlyn May scored 13 points and Kaitlin White had 12 points.