BOYS BASKETBALL: Provost's late and-one sends Mac to regional finals

SENECA — All season long during clutch time Bishop McNamara has looked to its senior point guard Jaxson Provost and his team-high 18.6 points per game to either create his own shot or find an open teammate.

Whether it be finding open teammates like Robert Hutson inside, Isaiah Davis or Tyler Bobzin on the perimeter or taking it to the hole by himself, the Fightin’ Irish have trusted Provost to make the right play.

That trust in Provost couldn’t have held more true in Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinal game against Reed-Custer, when the 5-foot-10 two-time reigning Daily Journal All-Area guard positioned himself perfectly to execute a layup while being fouled while his team trailed 55-54 with around 12 seconds left, which proved to be the eventual game-winning free-throw after in a 57-55 McNamara victory.

“I knew that we had to come down and make a big play,” Provost said. “I was driving and trying to look to dish it out and I ended up getting one for myself.

“I just read and reacted to try and get another win for us in the postseason.”

While McNamara improved to 24-7 and advanced to the regional championship against Seneca, Reed-Custer’s saw its incredible season that led to a co-share of the Illinois Central Eight Conference with Streator (11-3 in ICE) come to a close with a 24-7 record, its best season since going 27-4 and winning a regional crown in 2015-16.

“We told our kids before hand that we felt this should have been a sectional game,” Comet head coach Mark Porter said. “...I’m proud of our kids and I told them to keep their heads up.

“We had to say goodbye to a great group of seniors — Connor Eggleston, Lucas Foote, Jace Christian, Jake McPherson, Drew Anderson, Josh Bohac and Wes Shats — who were a great group of kids that were competitive and great athletes.”

Although Reed-Custer surrendered 18 points off its own turnovers, most of which came in the first quarter (six turnovers), the Comets were able to overcome a 9-2 opening frame deficit thanks to the hot-shooting from 6-foot-5 Shats.

The big man opened the game a perfect 5-for-5 from the field in the first half, helping his squad keep things close, trailing by three points both at the end of the first quarter (13-10) and halftime (25-22).

“I’ll be honest with you, we did a really nice job guarding McPherson and Foote, but Shats is better than I gave him credit for,” McNamara head coach Adrian Provost said. “The film that we had, he just didn’t play that physical, and he was physical and really dominated the lane tonight at both ends of the floor.”

Fittingly, Shats continued his hot start by helping the Comets open the second half on a 10-0 run, primarily led by Shats’ six points, to help jump out to 32-22 lead halfway through the third quarter.

Following an immediate timeout by McNamara, the Fightin’ Irish managed to close the gap to 40-32 before Hutson and Provost ended the final minute and half with an offensive flurry as they each totaled four points to kickstart an 8-0 McNamara run before McPherson drew a foul and made two free-throws to go up 42-40 heading into the final frame.

“Reed-Custer punched us in the face to open that third quarter,” coach Provost said. “They went on a 10-0 run and six of them were Shats. ...I called a timeout and leveled the waters, and then we went on a run by getting out in transition and playing with some pace and got some good looks to get back right where we needed to be.”

The final frame was a back-and-forth affair that saw six lead changes within the final two-and-a-half minutes of regulation, including Provost’s eventual game-winning free-throw with 12 seconds left. Yet, had it not been for Bobzin’s key 3-pointer or Jaydon Wright’s clutch shooting at the free-throw line (2-for-2) within the final two minutes, Provost’s and-one may have not made the difference to help pull out the win.

“It was great to see Bobzin and Wright step up for us late,” Jaxson Provost said of his teammates in the clutch. “...Big-time plays like that from everybody is what is going to keep us going on this postseason run.”

The heartbreaking end to the Comets postseason run also concludes coach Porter’s legendary coaching career leading the team in black in gold. After a four-year stint leading the Comets from 1994-98, Porter returned to the sidelines in 2009 and remained there ever since, compiling a total record of 227-268, with three regional championships.

“It was my honor to coach this group of seniors...,” Porter said. “I’m proud of the kids and it’s my job to not just make them better basketball players, but to also make them better people.

“If I had a small part in that, and they are a little bit better because of their association with me then I’ve done my job.”

One of the most well-respected area coaches amongst his peers, Adrian Provost echoed the same sentiments as several others concerning the longtime Comets coach.

“We don’t have enough guys like that coaching high school basketball,” Adrian Provost said. “He’s great with kids and he’s great with other coaches.

“Unfortunately, he’s become unique in high school basketball and so I think it’s bad for high school basketball and bad for Braidwood that he’s retiring. I wish him the best, he’s as good as it gets.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Hutson led the Irish with a team-high 21 points. Jaxson Provost finished with 18 points and four rebounds. Wright finished two points shy of a double-double with eight points and 11 rebounds.

Shats recorded a double-double with 24 points (11-for-12 from the field) and 11 rebounds to help pace the Comets. Christian added 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals. Foote chipped in nine points, six rebounds, four assist and one steal.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Three-seeded Bishop McNamara will face two-seeded Seneca at 7 p.m. on Friday in Seneca for a chance to win its first regional plaque since its IHSA Class 2A third-place season in 2016-17.