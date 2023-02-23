BOYS BASKETBALL: Kays advance to regional finals

KANKAKEE — When the Kankakee boys basketball team stepped onto its home court to play against Providence Catholic on Monday night, the Kays knew they had the manpower to win against a much larger team.

Despite an aggressive Celtics defense, the fifth-seeded Kays walked away with the victory in the IHSA class 3A regional semifinal, defeating (12)Providence 52-42, demonstrating the strength of their teamwork.

“We went into halftime and saw what we needed to do,” Kankakee head coach Chris Pickett said. “We switched our offense out and started using our offense to explore those gaps more.”

In the first quarter, the Kays (21-10) capitalized on the opening possession, getting the ball to Damonte May, who made an uncontested 3-pointer. Eli Stipp added two points to the Kays’ total before Providence’s Seth Cheney scored on back-to-back three-pointers. Kankakee’s Larenz Walters and Lincoln Williams teamed up for another five points to put Kankakee in the lead by four points going into the second, 12-8.

The second quarter was a completely different story than the first. The Celtics increased their offensive effort to match the Kays, and went on a run that the Kays couldn’t interrupt, scoring six points. Kankakee would not let Providence have the final word in the half, though, as a block by Naz Hill opened space for Cedric Williams to score two points. Kankakee’s comeback effort was rewarded as they tied the score at 14 going into halftime.

Following the half, Kankakee was determined to continue its turnaround. Providence scored the first two points got the initial push out of the gate, but May forced a turnover and hit a 3 to tie the game back up at 19. One of Kankakee’s biggest upcoming stars, freshman Lincoln Williams, followed with six points of his own.

The Kays’ turnaround was furthered when Hill caught a full-court pass for a slam dunk. They held the Celtics to just seven points in the third to carry a 30-21 lead they held throughout the high-flying fourth, where the Kays finished the deal on their double-digit victory.

The Kays are happy with their performance, both their ability to work together and the overall execution of their game plan.

“Going into the [second] half, 14-14 wasn’t going to get us anywhere far, so I had to make a play,” Lincoln Williams said. “I’m a freshman, I[‘ve] got nothing to lose.”

After a sluggish offensive start with that 14-point first half, Walters credited the team’s more aggressive mindset on the offensive side for propelling them down the stretch, something he and the Kays hope is a sign of things to come as they prepare to battle for their fourth regional championship in the past five postseasons against (4)T.F. North Friday.

“We’ve just got to keep shooting the ball,” Walters said. “We’ve had a great season and we plan on going farther.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Williams led the Kays with 17 points, five rebounds and two steals. Hill added eight points and nine rebounds. Walters and May tacked on seven and six points, respectively.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays will host T.F. North at 7 p.m. in Friday’s regional championships. The Meteors (21-5) survived a 29-28 scare from 13-seed Bremen Wednesday.