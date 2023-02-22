Watseka's Bauer still enjoying the ride coaching Warrior basketball

Thirty-five years ago, Keith Baldwin was looking for someone to fill out his boys basketball staff at Watseka.

He called a young Cissna Park graduate who played for the 1982 Sweet Sixteen team before going on to a four-year career at what is now Benedictine University.

Barry Bauer said yes, and the rest is history.

Earlier this season, Bauer passed Baldwin as the winningest basketball coach the Warriors have ever had. Heading into Tuesday’s IHSA Class 1A Lexington Sectional semifinal against St. Thomas More, Bauer is 381-196 in his 20th season as a boys and girls head coach at Watseka.

Coincidentally, Baldwin also ran the Warriors’ boys program for 20 years, finishing 373-181 with a Class A third-place trophy in 1975, 13 regional titles, six sectional championships and three trips to the Elite Eight.

As much as all the wins, Baldwin was known for his quick wit, energetic sideline presence and willingness to play anyone anywhere at any time. The Warriors were a fixture at the Big Dipper holiday tournament, where their enrollment was dwarfed by those of their opponents.

Working with Baldwin and his longtime assistant Richard Reynolds was a good apprenticeship for a young coach like Bauer.

“Rich Reynolds was a master at Xs and Os,” Bauer said. “Keith was a master at player relationships, community promotion for the team.”

Bauer spent six seasons as the Warriors’ freshman coach before getting the itch to run his own program. He went off to Fulton, a Mississippi River town, and had a successful eight-year run as head coach, going 163-57.

But Iroquois County was calling Bauer and his wife Jody, also a former star athlete at Cissna Park who was a 1,000-point scorer in high school and played volleyball at Millikin.

In 2002, Bauer returned to Watseka as boys head coach and went 164-120 in 10 seasons. With his daughters Tayior, Madison and Kennedy growing up playing basketball, Bauer moved over to the girls program in 2012 to coach them.

A couple years later came the strangest season of his — and maybe any high school basketball coach’s — career. For one crazy season, Bauer was the head coach of both the Watseka boys and girls teams.

“I wouldn’t recommend it to anybody,” he said. “I don’t think you ever heard of it (before) because it was ridiculous.”

Warriors boys coach Anthony Videka (who now runs the Cissna Park girls program) had left. Bauer, who had taken over as Watseka’s athletic director, was having trouble finding a replacement. His bosses suggested he serve as head coach of both teams.

Bauer did it once, but he wouldn’t do it again. The boys were 9-20, the girls went 21-9 and won a regional, but Bauer said, “I felt both teams were neglected” by the demands on his time.

He credits his family for helping him get through that hectic school year, when he also coached junior high girls basketball in the fall and high school softball in the spring.

“I’m lucky,” he said. “My daughters were involved and my wife loves sports.”

In 2015, Bauer went back to focusing on the girls basketball and softball teams. The wins have kept coming. Counting his time at Fulton, he passed the 500-win mark in basketball last season, and he’s now 544-253 in his 28th year and was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2019

Add in his 277-227 record over 19 years with Watseka softball, and Bauer has coached 1,301 games across 47 seasons.

He still loves it as much as he did decades ago, even if his perspective has changed.

“I think when you start, the wins and losses are so important — you’re trying to build credibility,” Bauer said. “The longer you do it, it’s still nice to win, but I probably enjoy the practices more than the games (now).”

He’s been around long enough to go against his oldest daughter, Taylor, who coaches volleyball and softball at Paxton-Buckley-Loda.

And Bauer is in no hurry to quit. He still talks with Baldwin, who lives in the western suburbs and before the pandemic would usually take in one Warriors game a year.

Bauer plans to teach two more years before retiring from that job. But he’s not ready to leave the bench or the dugout just yet.

“I would still like to coach after that,” he said.

With a record like that, why not?