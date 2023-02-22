GIRLS BASKETBALL: Peotone advances to sectional championship in convincing fashion

COAL CITY — Less than two weeks removed from their 46-32 win to end the regular season, the Peotone girls basketball team once again matched up with St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday, with the stakes much higher in the IHSA Class 2A Coal City Sectional semifinals.

The result was similar — another double-digit win for Peotone, who used a whopping 21-0 run in the middle of the game to earn a 55-39 victory that puts them in the Sweet 16 for the first time in five years and advanced them to Thursday’s sectional championship.

In addition to the upped ante of Tuesday’s game, Peotone head coach Steve Strough noted a big change in Tuesday’s game compared to the Feb. 8 game was the motivated start the Blue Devils (31-1) came out with, as they scored the first 10 points of the game, led 23-8 after a quarter and saw their lead grow to as large as 44-14 in the third quarter.

“Tonight, we just came out and finished around the basket,” Strough said. “Last time we missed some shots early, tonight we finished early, attacked early, exposed mismatches and played a really good first half.

“...They’re really locked in,” he added of his team. “You can just feel it, and now we’ve put ourselves in position to win a sectional championship.”

Three Blue Devils finished with at least 10 points — Jenna Hunter (20 points), Madi Schroeder (15) and Marissa Velasco (10). Senior Mady Kibelkis, who went wild for 30 points in the Blue Devils’ 70-57 win over Prairie Central in last Friday’s Prairie Central Regional championship, was held to just five points, but was pleased with how everyone on the team was able to do a little bit of everything in the team’s impressive effort Tuesday.

“Rebounds, fast breaks, scoring, offensive rebounds for putbacks, free-throws, everything was important,” Kibelkis said. “We used each other, that’s why we were successful.”

Kibelkis’ final points of the night came in the second quarter, when she made 2-of-3 free-throws that put her at the 1,000 career point mark. It’s been a bit of an emotional high for the two-time Daily Journal All-Area guard, who led the team’s halftime comeback in last week’s regional championship with her 30-piece before reaching her milestone in Tuesday’s win that also gave them their third Sweet 16 in program history.

“It’s up there, that’s for sure,” Kibelkis said of Tuesday night. “I don’t know how much can beat that Prairie Central game, but it’s pretty cool.”

Kibelkis and Schroeder are both two-time all-area picks while Hunter, the who’s tied with Kibelkis for a team-high 14.3 points per game, also has an all-area nod to her resume. But with a supporting cast that includes the likes of Velasco and Addie Graffeo in the starting five and a deep bench, it’s the Blue Devils’ depth — and the way the stars reliably count on them — that makes this Peotone team so dangerous.

“They’re contributors, whether it’s offensive rebounds and putbacks, defensively doing their jobs,” Strough said. “They’re capable of scoring but they’re also capable of finding girls when they’re hot and doing what they’re doing as a team.”

The Blue Devils will look for their first sectional championship in program history when they return to Coal City Thursday to take on Fieldcrest at 7 p.m., the only team to put a mark in Peotone’s loss column this season, a 60-42 Knights home victory on Jan. 28.

But the mentality the Blue Devils are taking into Thursday is one that they can’t look back as they near their goal of reaching the State Finals.

“I think we’ve got to just take it one step at a time, one game at a time, and also just keep the mentality that we can do this,” Kibelkis said. “We can’t look back and think about how we lost the last game [against the Knights], we’ve got to believe to achieve.”