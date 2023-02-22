GIRLS BASKETBALL: McNamara's rejuvenated season ends in sectional semis

COAL CITY — After snapping a four-year regional championship drought last week, Bishop McNamara’s girls basketball team sought out to continue resurrecting the program with its 13th sectional championship this week, a journey that began with Tuesday’s IHSA Class 2A Coal City Sectional semifinal against top-seeded Fieldcrest, last year’s Class 2A fourth-place team.

In what early on looked poised to be a all-out defensive brawl between teams focused on using a suffocating defense to create transition baskets, the Fightin’ Irish used a 10-2 first-half run to briefly hold a 14-12 lead before the Knights followed suit with a commanding 18-1 run before wrapping up a 56-33 victory.

The loss ended McNamara’s season with a 20-13 record under first-year head coach Khadaizha Sanders. Sanders, who saw her own prep career end with a 2014-15 Class 2A title, is one of few who will never know the pain of a career-ending loss, but she did understand how hard her core group of five seniors — Natalie Prairie, Caley Strahan, Tessa DiPietra, Kendell Lade and Camille Kuntz — had to work on and off the floor under a new coach, as Sanders herself had four coaches in her four years.

“They welcomed me from day one, and everything I asked of them, even the extra stuff, they did it,” Sanders said. “They set the foundation for the culture and what it’s going to be from here on out.

“I commend those girls for showing up every single day,” she added. “I hate it had to end this way but I appreciate them and I’m going to miss them.”

With Fieldcrest putting full-court pressure on the Irish and the Irish returning suit with the 1-2-2 half-court trap of theirs that had only allowed more than 50 points once in their prior 14 games, both teams were able to force their desired turnovers, with Prairie scoring seven of her own and the entire team’s first nine points off of turnovers.

After the Knights stormed out to an early lead, the Irish countered with their own run that saw Kuntz put them ahead 12-11 with a bucket at the 5:20 mark of the second quarter and saw the lead grow to as large as 14-11 when Trinity Davis scored a possession later.

“Towards the end of the first and the first five minutes of the second quarter we were really locked in on what we were supposed to do,” Sanders said. “...I think in those moments, those minutes where we were really glowing, you could see that they really wanted it.”

But the Knights did too, which they made clear by regaining control shortly before the half with a quick 10-1 run in the final 1:33 of the half to take a 21-15 lead at halftime. Out of the gate in the third, that lead ballooned to 30-15 before a Davis layup gave the Irish their first points of the second half with 3:50 left in the quarter.

“Whenever we made a mistake they were able to capitalize on that and that’s what it’s about,” Sanders said. “Their coach does a great job and they played hard tonight.”

Sanders knows that while Tuesday night marked the end of this season, it’s just the first chapter of what she plans of being a long book of her Irish coaching history.

“Over the last few years there weren’t a lot of expectations for the program and now they understand there is an expectation there,” Sanders said. “I told them that even outside of basketball, you should want to have that standard and want to have those expectations put on you, because that means someone thinks something of you.

“I think the seniors did a great job of laying that foundation and the underclassmen know that, and they know me now and what to expect,” she added. “And they know we’ve got work to do.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Davis led the Irish with 10 points, followed by Prairie’s nine. Lade had five points and Leigha Brown scored four points.