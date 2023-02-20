ROUNDUP: Peotone, Cissna Park earn girls basketball regional titles; Trinity girls go 1-2 at ASCI Tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional championship: (2)Peotone 70, (3)Prairie Central 57

Peotone trailed Prairie Central 34-27 at halftime before storming back to win its seventh regional championship in program history and first since 2017-18. The Blue Devils advanced to the sectional semifinal round against St. Joseph-Ogden at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Coal City.

Mady Kiblekis poured in a team-high 30 points to help lead Peotone. Jenna Hunter added a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Madi Schroeder had 10 points and seven assists.

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional championship: (1)Cissna Park 47, (4)Ridgeview 36

Cissna Park advanced to the sectional semifinal round against Mt. Pulaski at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lexington after winning its 19th regional in program history.

Brooklyn Stadeli recorded a double-double with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five steals to help lead the Timberwolves. Mikayla Knake tallied all 10 of her points in the second half. Sophie Duis and Regan King had six points apiece. Addison Lucht chipped in five points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

ACSI Mid-America Tournament

Trinity 42, Portage Christian 24

Emily McGinnis led the Eagles with a team-high 16 points. Elena Shold contributed 10 points, and Madeline Shold hauled in 10 rebounds.

Families Faith Christian Academy 39, Trinity 34

Meen Darasidh helped pace the Eagles with 10 points. Emily McGinnis finished with six points and five steals. Elena Shold had 11 rebounds, four points and one block.

Galesburg 47, Trinity 29

Abby Whited totaled 10 points and seven rebounds to help pace the Eagles. Elena Shold chipped in eight points and eight rebounds.

— Daily Journal staff report