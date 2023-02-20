Kankakee Irish take second at state

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Irish hockey team, a high school team comprised of student-athletes from various area schools, finished just two goals short of winning a state title at the Amateur Hockey Association of Illinois Central Illinois State Tournament in Springfield over the weekend.

In Saturday’s semifinal, the Irish piled on the goals on their way to a 7-5 win against the Decatur Flames. Jaxson Ruder tallied four goals, Jace LaCost scored twice, and Zac Yoakum also scored.

The win advanced the Irish to Sunday’s championship against Pekin High School, a game Pekin won 4-2. LaCost and Scott Workman Jr. each scored goals, assisted by Ruder and Ethan Rose.