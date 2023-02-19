BOYS STATE WRESTLING: Peotone's Spinazzola wins classic title match with Mac's Christie; BBCHS duo makes program history

Saturday’s IHSA Class A 152-pound championship match went the distance and was finally over.

The only question at Champaign’s State Farm Center was a big one.

Who won? Peotone’s Marco Spinazzola or Bishop McNamara’s Luke Christie?

The seniors were tied 1-1 after regulation, and that was still the score in the final overtime period, when Christie was trying desperately to ride out Spinazzola, and Spinazzola was trying just as desperately to escape.

As the final seconds wound down, a flurry of action ended with Spinazzola breaking free and the lead official signaling an escape for a 2-1 win. But almost immediately the officials huddled and conferred with officials at the scorer’s table to determine if Spinazzola beat the clock.

“I’ve never been that deep in a match before,” Spinazzola said, “So I really don’t know what happened. I looked over at my coach; he started celebrating. I’m like, ‘Does this mean I won? I was like, ‘Wait a minute. Don’t start celebrating yet. We don’t know for sure.’”

Soon enough, they did. Spinazzola had his escape, and the Blue Devils had their fourth state title winner. Joey Izzi won the first two in 1998 and ‘99, and Paul Keane — Spinazzola’s one-time practice partner — was the Class 1A 113-pound champ in 2018.

A few minutes later, Spinazzola (40-3) and Christie (35-5) were chatting as they awaited the call to the podium to accept their awards. Their mutual respect was obvious then, as it was in their post-match interviews.

“He was 100% the best opponent I’ve ever had in my life,” Spinazzola said. “Legit. ... Half the season so far, we’ve been wrestling almost every other weekend, and he’s the guy who gives me the most runs for my money.”

The season series ended up 2-2, with Spinazzola winning in the regional and Christie prevailing in the regular season and the sectional.

Beating a quality opponent — and quality person — made the title even sweeter for Spinazzola.

“That makes me feel so happy,” he said. “He deserves everything he’s gotten as well. He is a very well-rounded, not only wrestler, but he’s also one of the nicest guys I’ve ever talked to in my life.”

“I never want to lose, especially to a guy [who is] local,” Christie said. “Not only do I want to be the best in my area, I want to be the best in the state. So it sucks. But at the same time, props to him.”

Christie said the stakes of overtime didn’t frazzle his nerves, even as the schools’ fan bases were rocking their corner of State Farm Center.

“I’ve been wrestling since I was 6 years old; I’ve been in overtime a million times,” Christie said. “So there’s nothing I can change about whether it was overtime or a normal match. Just wrestle and get the point.

“... You never want to lose off a controversial call, but I should have done my part and held on a second longer,” Christie added. “I should have scored earlier in the match; lots of things I could have done. So I can’t say I got screwed, I can’t say Marco got lucky. He beat me, that’s what it was.”

<strong>Boilers’ Spacht and Mancilla make school history</strong>

Bradley-Bourbonnais senior Ethan Spacht (41-7) and junior AJ Mancilla (47-7) came home with fourth-place medals in Class 3A at 113 and 182 pounds respectively.

Mancilla will use this as fuel next season.

“Getting on the podium is cool and all,” he said. “But having the No. 4 underneath my feet hurts my heart, and it means absolutely nothing to me. I want to get No. 1. Like I’ve always been talking [about], if you’re not first, you might as well be last.”

The Boilermakers have had multiple state placers in one season before but never have had two medalists place fourth or better in the same year.

“We’ve been close since we were kids,” Spacht, last year’s Daily Journal Wrestler of the Year, said. “So to be able to make history for our school is a dream come true.”

Mancilla noted his and Spacht’s families also have been tight for years.

“I’ve been wrestling him since I was a baby and seeing him come out here and do his thing senior year is absolutely awesome,” Mancilla said. “He’s been dominating since he was 5 years old. He’s such a good friend, such a good teammate.”

And a good teacher, too.

“He’s been teaching me everything I know,” Mancilla said. “He’s been a coach to me and my best friend.”

<strong>Medal men</strong>

Six more local wrestlers were medalists in Class 1A.

Coal City had four medalists, led by senior Joey Breneman’s third-place finish at 195. Freshman Brody Widlowski (39-3, 113) and senior Braiden Young (41-3, 182) took fourths, and senior Jake Piatak (9-4, 132) finished sixth.

“My goal was to place on that podium,” Breneman said. “I was wrestling (182), got bumped up to 195 and had to work and make do.”

Reed-Custer had a pair of placers in seniors Kody Marschner (40-3), who was third at 220, and Gunnar Berg (41-7), who took fourth at 285.

Marschner was disappointed about not winning a title but also happy about Berg’s finish.

“I wanted the bracket [board],” Marschner said. “I worked all summer for it. To come up short cuts deep.

“I’m proud of [Berg]. Nobody thought he’d be here. He proved everybody wrong.”