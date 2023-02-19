BOYS BASKETBALL: McNamara holds off Wilmington in regional opener

KANKAKEE — Entering the 2022-23 season, the Bishop McNamara boys basketball team made it their top priority to earn the program’s first regional plaque since their IHSA Class 2A third-place season in 2016-17.

But entering the postseason, the third-seed Fightin’ Irish knew they had their work cut out for them in their Class 2A Seneca Regional quarterfinal against an under-seeded and hard-nosed (11)Wilmington when the Wildcats strolled into McNamara on Saturday.

The Wildcats put up quite a fight thanks to a myriad of tough defensive looks, but as Irish senior Isaiah Davis caught fire in the second half, the Irish were able to fend off Wilmington for a 64-54 victory to advance to the regional semifinals.

“Their style of play is the complete opposite of ours,” McNamara coach Adrian Provost said. “... There were a couple times we were close to breaking it open, where would get up 10 or 12, then make mistakes and let them back in it.

“We’ve got to get better at that, but it was just a contrast in styles, and we toughed it out.”

While the Irish improved to 23-7 and earned a spot in the regional semifinals opposite Reed-Custer, the Wildcats saw their season end with a 12-14 record, their best regular season by winning percentage since 2009-10.

“Win, lose or draw, there’s not another team I’d rather go to war with,” first-year Wilmington coach Doug Krop said. “We’ve got a bunch of tough, hard-working guys that care about the team, and as a coach, that’s all you can ask for.

“They gave it our all, and we were right there most of the game.”

The Wildcats were able to dictate the tempo early on, efficiently finishing off long offensive possessions with baskets that kept McNamara’s rapid-fire style at a standstill. Despite a 9-2 McNamara run near the end of the first, the Wildcats were able to keep things close, trailing by four points at both the end of the first quarter (18-14) and halftime (30-26).

“{span}{span}They were just really physical with us and playing us that hard threw off our tempo a bit,” Irish senior Isaiah Davis said. “But once we got used to it we were fine.”{/span}{/span}

{span}{span}Davis and the Irish got going in the third quarter, where the senior guard hit three of his five 3-pointers as part of a game-high 22 points.{/span}{/span}

“I just found my rhythm and kept letting it fly,” Davis said.

Davis was able to get some open looks thanks to increased defensive pressure the Wildcats placed on McNamara point guard Jaxson Provost, who was held to eight points on 2-for-12 shooting but managed to dish out seven assists as the Irish adjusted to Wilmington’s myriad of defensive schemes, including a box-and-one look focused on the Jaxson Provost.

“Isaiah Davis had a great game. We were trying to limit Provost and held him to eight points, but Davis got hot a bit,” Krop said. “Against a good team like Bishop Mac, you kind of have to pick your poison a bit and hope for the best.

“They’re a good team, and I tip my hat to them, but I love my guys.”

The Irish were able to grow their lead to as large as a dozen in the second half, but the Wildcats were there to storm back almost every time, cutting the deficit to as close as two points on multiple occasions. But the Irish never relinquished their lead after taking over 10-9 in the first quarter, using some late free-throws to preserve a 10-point win that was much closer than the final score indicated.

“They hit some big shots and hung around, and whenever we were about to finish it, they would get a big offensive rebound or post look to stay in it,” Adrian Provost said. “We weren’t able to put the nails down, but that’s alright, we toughed it out and finished it.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Davis finished with 22 points, three rebounds and two assists. Robert Hutson added 14 points, six rebounds, an assist and two steals. Jaydon Wright and Callaghan O’Connor each had nine points, with Wright adding seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block and O’Connor adding eight rebounds, two assists, three steals and three blocks.

Ryan Nelson led the Wildcats with 16 points, eight rebounds and a steal. Cade McCubbin had 10 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ryder Meents and Reid Juster had six points apiece. Juster added five boards, four assists and two steals, and Meents added two rebounds and an assist.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish will take on (5)Reed-Custer at 7:30 p.m. in Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional semifinals, an opponent Davis and his teammates know is a dangerous one the Irish will have to be prepared for.

“It’s win or go home, so in practice we’re really focused,” Davis said. “We tell all the guys to be ready at any time to come in and be a spark.”