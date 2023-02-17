WRESTLING: Coal City's Piatak eyes first state medal; Mac's Christie, Peotone's Spinazzola to meet for 152-pound title

CHAMPAIGN — After what he's been through this season, Coal City's Jake Piatak feels like he's playing with house money.

A senior who may not wrestle in college, Piatak feared his career was over when he suffered a dislocated elbow in the first weekend of the season.

But he's back on the mat, and one win away from earning a state medal after beating Reed-Custer's Sam Begler 6-5 in a consolation second-round match Friday at State Farm Center.

That puts Piatak (8-2) in the final eight in the Class 1A 132-pound bracket. If he beats Murphysboro's Bryce Edwards on Saturday morning, Piatak will be on the podium later that night.

Just being able to compete feels like the biggest victory of all.

"It was the most fun I've ever had wrestling," he said. "I felt like it was back in the day when there wasn't a ton of pressure all the time."

Piatak had to deal with a shifting diagnosis after getting hurt, which didn't make it any easier.

"At first, I thought I was gonna be out for a month," he said. "But then I went to the doctors and they said three months and that would have put me (back) right after this week.

"And I just felt terrible. I didn't want my career to end like that."

Especially after coming so close to a trip to state as a junior, when he lost 8-7 in the so-called blood round at the sectional, one win shy of punching his ticket.

Another doctor, though, told Piatak he could come back sooner, So he went hard on rehab and conditioning.

"At first I was doing nothing and just sitting there at practice because I thought I was done for," Piatak said. "But then after that I started riding the bike the whole time. ... I was going crazy on that bike."

He was back on the mat for the Coaler's senior night. "That was an awesome thing to come back to," Piatak said. "That was just an amazing experience. I was a bit nervous for my elbow but I just stuck it out."

Piatak won his first match at state, 6-0 over 44-match winner Mason Mark of Tremont on Thursday. He lost by technical fall to Dakota's Phoenix Blakely in the quarterfinals before rallying past Begler.

Now he's so close to earning a medal, after almost having his season end months ago.

He wasn't even thinking about placing till he took a good look at the bracket and thought, 'Why not me?"

"I just want to have a great last year."

All-Area final

The 1A 152-pound title bout will match a pair of local wrestlers: Bishop McNamara's Luke Christie and Peotone's Marco Spinazzola. In Friday night's semifinals, Christie (35-4) beat Marian Central's Ethan Struck 5-3 and Spinazzola (39-3) edged Lena-Winslow/Stockton's Garrett Luke 2-1 in overtime.

Struck was a blank slate for Christie. "I've never had a wrestling match against him, I've never seen him wrestle," Christie said. "I kind of like it that way so I can get to my stuff and not worry about theirs."

What does getting to the final mean?

"Doesn't mean anything if I don't win it," Christie said, quickly adding, "Nah, I'm just joking, It feels good to be here especially since last year I was probably supposed to be there too and let it slip away."

Spinazzola was not at all surprised to go beyond six minutes in his semifinal.

"All week, all I've been studying is not really skills and technique — it's just the mindset of overtime," he said. "Because I was here last year and I was in overtime twice and I knew I was going to be in that situation again."

A situation he did not want to be in again was on the losing end vs. Luke. When they wrestled in the regular season, Luke was down 6-5 when he put Spinazzola in a cradle and pinned the Blue Devil.

"I made it a goal not to lose to that kid again," Spinazzola said.

Eyes on the prize

Four local wrestlers dropped semifinals on Friday night but are still guaranteed to finish no lower than sixth place, earning a medal. They are Coal City's Braiden Young (40-2, 182) and Joey Breneman (41-6, 195); and Reed-Custer's Kody Marschner 38-3, 220) and Gunnar Berg (40-6, 285).

Piatak is one of nine more area wrestlers still in the mix in the consolation bracket. If they win in Saturday morning's consolation quarterfinals, they will clinch a medal and a spot on the podium later in the day.

Bradley-Bourbonnais teammates Ethan Spacht (39-6, 113) and AJ Mancilla (45-6, 182) are alive in Class 3A.

Other survivors in 1A are Coal City's Brody Widlowski (37-2, 113), Mataeo Blessing (43-4, 145) and Derek Carlson (36-7, 170), along with Manteno's Carter Watkins (32-7, 160), Reed-Custer's Rex Pfeifer (45-6, 170) and Wilmington's Landon Dooley (39-10, 113).