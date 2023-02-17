GIRLS BASKETBALL: McNamara ends historic regional drought with dominant championship performance

MOMENCE — As the all-state focal point of Bishop McNamara’s state champion girls basketball team in 2014-15, Khadaizha Sanders was a part of the historic Fightin’ Irish girls basketball program through some of its best times.

And when she returned to her alma mater as the coach of the program this year, she was taking over during one of its toughest times, as the Irish entered the 2022-23 season on a four-year regional skid, tied for the longest regional drought since they went four winless seasons after winning their first plaque in 1980-81.

But the Irish ended that drought in Friday’s IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional championship against Oakwood, riding a dominant defensive effort that forced more Comets turnovers (17) than points allowed in a 50-14 victory to give the program its first regional championship since 2018-19.

“I’m happy to see these girls happy, and like I told them, don’t let your hard work go in vain,” Sanders said. “I really believe that we were prepared, I believe we deserved to win it, and like I said all season, we would shock some folks.

“We’ve been working hard all season, and winning this wasn’t a shock for me.”

The Irish made their presence felt from the jump, holding the Comets to just a pair of first-quarter points and built a 13-2 lead by the end of the frame. Natalie Prairie scored nine of those first-quarter points, including an early 3-pointer that gave the Irish a lead they never lost the rest of the way.

Prairie’s points came thanks to the plethora of turnovers they forced, including three steals of her own. The senior wing said the Irish knew their path to a plaque would be through their defensive efforts that would lead to transition scoring opportunities, which came to fruition on the floor.

“We really practiced defense and talked all week about how defense is our strong suit,” Prairie said. “We needed to play defense tonight and turn defense into offense.”

Prairie finished the night with a game-high 11 points to lead a balanced Irish scoring attack that saw five players score at least six points. A Central transfer who had to sit out her junior basketball season because of IHSA transfer eligibility rules, Sanders said Prairie’s dedication was one of the first things she heard about when she took over last summer.

“I wasn’t here last year, but the first thing I heard when I got here was I had a kid who sat out all last year but showed up to every practice,” Sanders said. “That showed her level of dedication, and she deserves it.

“That kid works hard, and I’m happy to see it pay off for her.”

Prairie wasn’t the only transfer who played a big role in Thursday’s win. Sophomore guard Trinity Davis, a Bradley-Bourbonnais transfer, had a game-high five steals from the point of McNamara’s 1-3-1 defense that stretched out to the half court, and sometimes full court, and added 10 points.

After the Irish had to dig out of an early hole in Tuesday’s regional semifinal against Central for a comeback win, Davis and her Irish teammates knew they needed to the much better start they got off to Thursday.

“At the beginning, [Sanders] said we had to throw the first punch and have a lot of energy, which our bench helped us with,” Davis said. “We just kept our foot on the gas the whole night.”

The Irish now sit at 19-12 as they prepare for next week’s Coal City Sectional, a tournament they will enter on a six-game winning streak. After a 7-11 start to the season through the holiday break, the Irish have become one of the hottest teams in the area as winners of 12 of their past 13 games.

With their sluggish start to a season that entered with plenty of question marks surrounding a program with a first-year head coach and several new pieces around a key core of returning seniors, the Irish embraced the underdog role they had early in the season.

They might be playing their way out of that status as of late, but they’ll keep that role for at least one more round when the two-seed Irish take on top-seeded Fieldcrest in the sectional semifinals, a 30-3 Knights team that entered the postseason ranked sixth in the final regular season IHSA Class 2A AP Poll.

“We’ve been an underdog all season,” Sanders said. “If you would have asked anyone at the end of November or beginning of December, they would not think we would be regional champions.

“We’re going to continue to shock people, and as long as these girls continue to show up, good things are going to happen.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Prairie had 11 points, three assists, two rebounds and three steals. Davis finished with 10 points, five rebounds, an assist and five steals. Leigha Brown added seven points, two rebounds and a steal. Caley Strahan and Kendell Lade had six points apiece, with Lade adding four rebounds and Strahan adding two boards, a block and a steal. Camille Kuntz had a game-high eight assists to go along with three points, three rebounds and four steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Irish will face Fieldcrest at 6 p.m. in Tuesday’s Coal City Sectional semifinals.