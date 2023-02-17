GIRLS BASKETBALL: Kankakee locks down Evergreen Park en route to regional title

CHICAGO — Coming into Thursday’s IHSA Class 3A Agricultural Science Regional championship, Kankakee head coach Kurt Weigt knew his squad needed to play stellar defense for all four quarters given the youthfulness in its starting lineup, which started four underclassmen, including freshmen Kanai Jackson and Morgan Baptist.

The emphasis on the defensive end was evident from the opening frame as the Kays quickly resorted to a stingy full-court press that led to nine first-quarter turnovers by Evergreen Park, which helped their team take a commanding 16-4 first-quarter lead before going on to claim their regional crown since 2019-20 with a 40-28 victory at Chicago Agricultural Science High School.

“Our emphasis starts on the defensive end, and we held Evergreen Park to 28 total points,” Weigt said. “You’re always going to give yourself a chance when you hold a team under 40 points.

“... Our kids dug in, and they fought. They are learning how to compete and I’m so proud of them.”

Kankakee never trailed throughout the entire contest after jumping out to a 9-0 run throughout the first six minutes of the game. The offensive jolt helped carry over to its defense, which held the Mustangs scoreless up until the 2:50 mark in the first frame after a layup by their senior Dora Cihocki.

Shortly after the bucket by Cihocki, Kankakee managed to end the quarter on another 7-2 run to help extend its lead to 12 points, leaving all the momentum with the Kays.

“It was a really good performance in the opening quarter,” Baptist said. “We trapped them well, and it helped us get out to a big lead.”

As solid as Kankakee’s full-court press worked in the opening frame the Mustangs eventually cut their deficit to within six points down the stretch of the first half after a 6-0 run that cut the lead to 20-14 with less than two minutes before halftime. Yet, that’s when Jackson ended the Kays’ offensive drought by connecting on floater for an and-one, where she went on to hit the free-throw, and give her squad a 23-14 halftime lead.

Continuing with the full-court press the entire second half the Kays never allowed the Mustangs to get within six points, thanks to forcing 12 more turnovers — six in the third and six more in the fourth. The capability to continually disrupt Evergreen Park’s offensive rhythm throughout the final 16 minutes afforded Kankakee to walk away with a 12-point victory.

“The resilience of this young team has been fun to watch,” Weigt said. “Their growth over the course of the year has been really good and so anytime you’re able to win a regional championship, which isn’t easy to do, we’ll take it.”

Having won their first regional crown in three years despite consisting of a team with zero seniors and three freshmen wasn’t easy, but rather something the Kays players believed they could achieve all along, given the tremendous work they’ve put in all season.

That hard work and no excuse mentality helped pay off with a complete balanced offensive attack in Thursday’s matchup. Jackson totaled a team-high 11 points, followed by sophomore point guard Taleah Turner (10 points), sophomore guard Benkwasha Stroud (nine points) and Baptist (eight points).

“We know we don’t have a senior on our team this season, but I keep telling my teammates we don’t have to worry about that,” Turner said. “We are young, but we practice hard and play as hard as we can.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Jackson led the Kays with 11 points, three rebounds, two steals and one block. Baptist tallied eight points, 10 rebounds and two steals. Stroud had nine points, three rebounds and four steals. Turner chipped in 10 points, one rebound and a team-high six steals.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Kankakee (15-18) advanced to the IHSA Class 3A Sectional semifinals against Marian at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Hillcrest.