BUGC's second-place finish leads local pack at IESA Cheer State Finals

Daily Journal staff report

The IESA Cheerleading State Finals were held in Peoria on Wednesday, where Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, Bradley Central, Reed-Custer and Manteno competed between the small and medium team routine divisions.

Leading the local charge was Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center, with the Tigers’ score of 89.10 good for second place in the small team routine division, just shy of the 89.45 score set by state champions New Berlin.

Bradley Central (70.85) finished 27th in the small team routine division, and Reed-Custer (68.53) finished 30th. Manteno (66.20) finished 11th in the medium team routine division.