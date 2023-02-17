BOYS BASKETBALL: Iroquois West caps second-straight 20 win season at Central

CLIFTON — The Iroquois West boys basketball team never has had a two-year run like the Raiders are on right now.

After last year’s 25-win season, which set a new program record for wins in a season, the Raiders wrapped up a second straight 20-plus-win season in Friday night’s regular season finale, a 60-39 win at Central. It gave the Raiders a 23-6 record to end the regular season, giving them 48 wins over the past two seasons, their most in a two-year span in program history.

But for senior big man Cannon Leonard, who notched a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds Friday, as nice as the regular season success has been, the Raiders will really look to leave their legacy when they enter the Class 2A postseason in the coming week.

“Obviously, we had a great regular season,” Leonard said. “I think if we just play good as a team and follow our gameplan, we can make a nice run.”

Leonard got going early on, pouring in 13 points and six rebounds in the first quarter, including eight of the Raiders’ 10 second-chance points that came in the first quarter.

The future University of Iowa football player finished third on the team in scoring Friday, behind a game-high 18 points from Tyler Read, who also notched a double-double by adding 10 rebounds, and Sam McMillan’s 17 points.

As the Comets made more of an effort to minimize Leonard’s effectiveness in the post against their 2-3 zone, that allowed players such as Read and McMillan to get open looks they knocked down without hesitation.

“We’re going to give it to [Leonard], and he’ll kick it right back out — we’ve just gotta finish those opportunities,” Read said of the team’s inside-out attack. “We can spread the court pretty [well].”

The cornerstone of the program in their past two seasons, the 6-foot-9 big man Leonard is traditionally turning casual heads due to his ability to score out of the post, averaging 18.1 points per game this season (10th in the area), but Raiders coach Zach Monk, who was on the last two back-to-back 20-win Raiders teams in 2001-02 and 2002-03, knows that Leonard affects the game in plenty more areas than scoring.

“His defense is just remarkable,” Monk said. “He provides everything for us on the interior, and on the offensive end he can make those passes to his open teammates when the attention is drawn on him.

“For him overall, it’s been a fun four years.”

As Leonard has caught attention across the state the last couple years, including a nod as an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association honorable mention All-State pick last year, several more hands have been on deck to lead the Raiders to their success. That includes McMillan, the lone two-year starter on the team, whose slick ball-handling skills don’t always translate fully to the scoresheet.

“He doesn’t get all the attention he deserves, obviously — Cannon puts up the numbers and everything, but Sam is a one-man press break,” Monk said. “Teams can’t press us because he is very good [at] handling the ball, and he does a lot to keep his teammates involved.

“It doesn’t go unnoticed by our coaching staff.”

In addition to wrapping up another 20-plus-win season, the Raiders also closed out the regular season Friday with the area’s best defense at 39.9 points per game, nearly five points per game better than second-place Peotone (44.2).

“We allowed less than 40 points per game in the regular season this year and that’s what we stress in practice,” Monk said. “We’re not going to go out and put a lot of pressure on the kids, we’re just going to go out and play good team defense.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Read finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, McMillan had 17 points and Leonard finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Aidan Podowicz led the Comets with 13 points. Luke Shoven had 10 points and Jackson Fritz added six points.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Comets began their postseason journey as their sub-sectional’s nine-seed with a 50-48 win at (8)Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on Saturday and will face off against top seed Prairie Central at 6 p.m. in Wednesday’s IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional semifinals. The Raiders, seeded fourth in the same sub-sectional, begin their postseason journey against five-seed Monticello in Wednesday’s nightcap at Prairie Central.