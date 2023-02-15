ROUNDUP: Beecher boys win RVC Tournament; BBCHS wins second-straight conference title

BOYS BASKETBALL

River Valley Conference Tournament

Beecher 66, St. Anne 49

In its last regular season game of the year, Beecher bested St. Anne by double digits to help win the River Valley Conference Tournament championship. The Bobcats also end the season as back-to-back RVC Conference champs after totaling a 9-0 RVC record.

“To follow up last year’s season with this one speaks volumes of the guys in our program,” Beecher head coach Tyler Shireman said. “I’m happy for them tonight and lucky to coach them every day.”

Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 23 points and five rebounds. Zack Johnson added 18 points and three rebounds. Rio Llamas had 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

“It was a great win against a St. Anne team that has been playing really well lately,” Shireman said. “Davis is so tough to guard and required all of our focus tonight.”

No individual stats were available for the Cardinals.

Grant Park 59, Central 46

Grant Park earned third place in the RVC Tournament with a double-digit win against the Comets. Brock Brown led the Dragons with a team-high 21 points. John Kveck contributed 16 points, and Blake Brown had 13 points.

Peyton Chandler helped pace Central with 15 points, followed by teammates Matthew Luhrsen (11 points) and Aidan Podowicz (10 points).

Gardner-South Wilmington 71, Illinois Lutheran 57

Gabe McHugh returned back into the lineup and scored a team-high 22 points to help lead the Panthers. Cale Halpin tallied 19 points, which was nine more points than teammate Bennett Grant. Ryan Cacello and Dane Halpin had seven points each.

Momence 77, Donovan 54

James Stevenson Jr. scored a career-high 35 points to help lead Momence. Carson Statler totaled seven points and Easton Newberry had six points.

Ty Miller helped pace the Wildcats with 14 points, four assists and three steals. Griffen Walters recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds. Blake Bard chipped in 12 points.

Regular Season

Bradley-Bourbonnais 51, Andrew 50

Bradley-Bourbonnais’ victory against Andrew helped the Boilermakers conclude the regular season 17-10 and 7-1 in the Southwest Suburban Red Division, which was good enough to win the red division for the second straight season, the first time the Boilers have won consecutive conference titles in 30 years.

Anthony Kemp led BBCHS with 21 points, nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Brayden Long contributed 12 points and two steals. Ethan Kohl chipped in eight points.

Streator 65, Reed-Custer 43

Reed-Custer’s loss to Streator dropped the Comets to 23-6 and 11-3 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, which was good enough to tie Streator for a share of the ICE crown. Jake McPherson led the Comets with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal. Jace Christian added 10 points, four rebounds, two steals and one block. Wes Shats tallied eight points, eight rebounds and two steals.

Bishop McNamara 62, St. Edward 59

McNamara’s victory helped the Fightin’ Irish conclude the regular season 22-7 overall. Callaghan O’Connor led McNamara with 16 points. Jaydon Wright finished with 14 points, and Robert Hutson had 13 points.

Kankakee 60, Rich Township 57, OT

Larenz Walters led the Kays with 16 points, including five points in overtime.

Iroquois West 67, Cissna Park 30

Iroquois West clinched a share of the Vermilion Valley Conference with Salt Fork after besting Cissna Park by double digits. Cannon Leonard led the Raiders with a team-high 18 points. Sam McMillan tallied 15 points, and Evan Izquierdo and Damian Alvarado scored is points each.

No individual stats were available for the Timberwolves.

Peotone 58, Wilmington 40

Miles Heflin poured in 14 points and six rebounds to help lead the Blue Devils. Wil Graffeo tallied 11 points, followed by teammates Brandon Weiss (10 points) and James Kuypers (eight points).

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Milford 61, Watseka 40

Adin Portwood scored a game-high 30 points to help pace the Bearcats. Gavin Schunke finished with 11 points, and Sawyer Laffoon had 10 points.

Tucker Milk helped pace Watseka with a team-high 20 points. Hagen Hoy had eight points, and Dane Martin had six points.

Dwight 78, Lowpoint-Washburn 48

Wyatt Thompson dropped a game-high 37 points to help lead the Trojans. Conner Telford added 12 points, and Tristan Chambers contributed eight points.

Manteno 51, Herscher 44

Manteno bested Herscher to end the regular season on a three-game winning streak. Kyle McCullough led the Panthers with 11 points, followed by teammates Aidan Dotson (10 points) and Ray Lee (9 points).

No individual stats were available for the Tigers.