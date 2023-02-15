BOYS BASKETBALL: Alex, Jeremiah Renchen share unique father-son experience

During the course of his 35-year basketball coaching career, which primarily was spent between Kankakee (1993-2007) and Bradley-Bourbonnais (2007-20) before he joined Peotone’s staff in 2021 as an assistant coach, 56-year-old Alex Renchen has found himself coaching his players from the sidelines and not the stands.

No matter the opponent, home or away, the veteran coach has been there for his team up close and personal, with the exception of when he’s had to face Manteno this season.

Renchen’s youngest son, 17-year-old Jeremiah, currently suits up for the Panthers varsity squad as one of the team’s point guards. So when Peotone hosted Manteno in an Illinois Central Eight Conference matchup Friday, Alex chose to remove himself from any conflicts of interest by sitting in the stands as a fan for both teams, despite having the current role as the Blue Devils’ assistant coach.

“I was there sitting in the stands rooting for both teams,” the elder Renchen said. “… I just wanted both teams to do well, and I didn’t want any kid to make a mistake that would cost their team the game.”

Although Jeremiah, a senior, mentioned he did feel some butterflies before the game’s tipoff because of his father’s presence, once the game started, he was able to treat the ICE matchup as any other game on the schedule, which also include Alex’s presence, as he never coaches in Peotone games that are played the same night as Manteno games.

Not having to look over his shoulder and see his dad communicating to his opponents on what to do during the contest afforded Jeremiah the opportunity to not let the significance of his father get in the way of his play.

“I think it would have definitely been a little weird to see my dad coaching on the opposing team’s sideline, and so I do appreciate him opting to sit in the stands,” Jeremiah Renchen said. “It for sure made me feel more comfortable.”

Jeremiah scored four points, all of which came from the free-throw line, and helped lead his squad to a decisive 45-34 road victory that allowed Manteno to edge Peotone 2-1 in the season series.

“It was a good win for us, and I know it was important for us to win the season series against Peotone,” Jeremiah said.

Being that Jeremiah is already a senior and is on schedule to graduate later this spring, Alex knows there won’t be a time he will be able to coach his youngest son as he did years ago with his older son, 21-year-old Gabe Renchen (2019 Bradley-Bourbonnais graduate), when he had the reins as Bradley-Bourbonnais’ head coach.

“Obviously, I’ve been a part of 35 teams, and I’ve coached camps during the summer, from middle school and up since 1989, and not being able to share that experience as my son’s coach has been difficult on me and my wife,” Alex said. “I don’t think it is as much for my son, Jeremiah, but for me, it’s been hard. … I didn’t draw it up that way.”

Even though Jeremiah didn’t get to share the experience his older brother, Gabe, once did with his father by sharing the court as a father-son duo, Jeremiah noted his personal experience was even more unique.

“It was definitely an interesting experience because growing up I thought I would be playing for him,” Jeremiah said. “Obviously, that couldn’t happen, and I’m happy where I am now, but it’s just weird because I never expected things to play out this way.”