ROUNDUP: Kankakee girls advance to class 3A regional title; Watseka, Cissna Park, Grant Park also move on

GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 3A Chicago Agricultural Science Regional semifinals: (4)Kankakee 61, (15)Thornridge 24

Kankakee advanced to the regional championship against Evergreen Park at 7 p.m. Thursday at Chicago Agricultural Science. The Kays had five players total double-digit scoring. Nikkel Johnson led Kankakee with 14 points, followed by teammates Taleah Turner (13 points), Kanai Jackson (12 points), Morgan Baptist (10 points) and Benkawasha Stroud (10 points).

IHSA Class 2A Wilmington Regional semifinals: (1)Fieldcrest 77, (8)Manteno 36

Manteno concluded its season with a 15-13 overall record after a loss to Fieldcrest. Drew Hosselton helped pace the Panthers with 11 points and four rebounds. Sara Schmidt added eight points and four rebounds. Katherine Gaffney had six points, and Alexa Willis chipped in four assists.

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional semifinals: (2)Watseka 53, (7)Tri-Point 33

Watseka advanced to the regional championship against Grant Park at 7 p.m. Thursday in Grant Park. Becca Benoit recorded a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds to help lead the Warriors. Brianna Denault scored eight points, and Jasmine Essington had six points.

Tri-Point concluded the season with a 14-13 overall record after a loss to Watseka. Adriana Hummel helped pace the Chargers with a team-high 15 points. Lainey Bertrand finished with nine points, which was four more points than teammate Kadie Hummel.

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional semifinals: (1)Cissna Park 58, (9)Milford 17

Cissna Park advanced to the regional championship against Ridgeview at 7 p.m. Friday at Milford. Addison Lucht totaled 20 points, four steals, three assists and one rebound to help lead the Timberwolves. Brooklyn Stadeli contributed 12 points, six rebounds and three steals. Mikayla Knake chipped in seven points and four assists.

No individual stats were available for Milford.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals: (4)Marquette 65, (5)Gardner-South Wilmington 38

With a loss to Marquette, G-SW concludes its season with a 12-20 record. Grace Olsen helped pace the Panthers with 22 points, followed by teammates Maddie Simms (seven points) and Kayla Scheuber (five points).

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional semifinals: (3)Grant Park 38, (6)Grace Christian 36

Grant Park advanced to the regional title game against Watseka at 7 p.m. Thursday at home. Delaney Panozzo led the Dragons with a team-high 19 points. Alejandra Maldonado tallied six points, and Dylan Marcotte had five points.

No individual stats were available for the Crusaders.

IHSA Class 2A Wilmington Regional semifinals: (4)Seneca 58, (12)Beecher 22

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional semifinals: (1)Serena 56, (7)Dwight 25

No individual stats were available for the Trojans.