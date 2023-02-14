GIRLS BASKETBALL: Mac's comeback leads to regional title spot; IW's upset bid dashed late

MOMENCE — After a quarter of Monday’s IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional semifinal between 8-seed Central and 2-seed Bishop McNamara, Comets coach Rebecca Swigert-Fenton was getting the exact type of energetic, gritty performance she expected from her team, resulting in a tenacious defensive effort and 8-3 lead after a frame.

“Just our pride — we’ve been working all season for the second season, and we’ve talked about that,” Swigert-Fenton said. “We play teams that have a great post, teams that have a great shooter like [McNamara’s Trinity Davis]; I felt we have played all these teams to lead us up to playing together in a huge game like this.

“And Saturday (a 39-25 win against Momence in the quarterfinals) was not our best performance and we talked about, ‘is that how we want to finish our season?’” she added. “We wanted to leave it all out and know we left it on the court, and after that it is what it is.”

The Comets certainly left it all on the floor, but after tying the game up by 12 at the half, the Fightin’ Irish used a huge 12-0 surge to open the second half to earn a 38-29 win and a spot in Thursday’s regional championship.

“[The Comets] came out and threw the first punch, for sure, and did a really good job of being patient on offense,” McNamara coach Khadaizha Sanders said. “… We came out very slow and it was one of those things where I told the girls, in the postseason that everyone is going to be fighting just to play another game, and we had to be ready.

“Their girls came out and played hard, I’m just glad we were able to clean it up in that second half.”

The Irish got their offensive push down the stretch primarily from Natalie Prairie, who had eight points in the second half, and Davis, who added seven points in the final two frames.

For Prairie, who tied the Comets’ Alana Gray with a game-high 11 points, Monday was also a reunion with the school where she spent the first two years of high school.

“We hadn’t talked a lot about it, but I asked her on the bus if she had some friends that were on the team? And she said yeah, there were a couple of the seniors she had played with,” Sanders said. “She was fired up and ready to go, but like I told her and the team that you don’t have to go through it alone.

“… Once she settled down and let the game come to her, she was fine.”

Nine of those Prairie and Davis second-half points came directly off of Central turnovers as McNamara upped its defensive pressure in the second half, employing a trap defense that varied from half to full court, and also a half-court box-and-one defense to key on Gray, with Savanna Smith tasked with chasing Gray around.

“It was Savanna Smith tonight — she came in the game and was a huge spark for us defensively,” Sanders said. “When she comes in the game, she understands what she’s out there for, and she was able to take [Gray] out of her rhythm a bit there.

“Once we put the press on and kind of sped it up and turned them over, Trinity did a good job of getting in the lane and so did Natalie.”

After entering her high school career as a defensive-minded guard, Gray is one of five Comets who saw their prep basketball careers end Monday, with Gray’s hot night from the 3-point line — where she hit a game-high five triples — a perfect encapsulation of the work she put in when she got to high school.

“We just talked about how when she came in as a freshman, she didn’t even shoot the ball — she didn’t want it, nobody else wanted her to shoot, she was a defensive player,” Swigert-Fenton said. “Credit to her, and she’s an example to her teammates that four years of working hard, now she’s one of our leading scorers.

“They just box-and-one’d her, what does that say about your ‘defensive player’?”

As the Comets saw their season end with a 16-17 record, McNamara has now won six games in a row and sit at 19-12 ahead of its regional championship matchup with Oakwood at 7 p.m. Thursday, a game where Sanders hopes her surging team can put their best performance together.

“That’s what we’ve been trying to do all season, is just put it all together,” Sanders said. “We’ve honestly yet to have a game where everyone is clicking, so I can’t wait to see what it looks like when we can take everything and put it all together.”

<strong>Raiders fall in final seconds</strong>

In Monday’s nightcap, Iroquois West saved its best offensive half of basketball all season for the first half of its tilt with Oakwood, scoring the first 10 points of the game and hitting eight 3-pointers in the first half to build a 35-24 lead by the break.

But the Comets turned up the defensive intensity in the second half, holding the Raiders scoreless for the first seven-plus minutes of the third quarter and ultimately coming back for a 48-46 win that ended the Raiders’ season in the regional semifinal round with a 16-15 record.

Shea Small and Ilyana Nambo each hit four first half 3-pointers, and it was Small who got the Raiders on the board with about 30 seconds left in the third quarter with her fifth triple of the night.

And as the Raiders took over for the final possession in the last 10 seconds with that 48-46 deficit, it was Small who had a look from the 3-point line for a potential game-winner that just never found its way home.

“We got a good look at it, had a chance at it, it just didn’t fall our way,” Raiders coach Kristie Arie said. “We shot the lights out in the first half and probably haven’t shot it that well all year, it was just a tale of two halves of basketball.

“Too many turnovers in the third quarter, but I was proud of their effort.”

Nambo tallied a team-high 20 points for the Raiders while Small was right behind her with a 19-point outing. But as the Comets made defensive adjustments to chase the duo off of the 3-point line, the Raiders looked to counter by getting their scorers in other positions to score and create looks elsewhere, but nothing was able to come to fruition as Oakwood began closing the door defensively.

“We were trying to adjust to the pressure,” Arie said. “They came out and guarded Nambo and Shea a lot differently, and rightfully so.

“We didn’t provide anything outside of them, and that’s just the adjustments we didn’t make offensively.”

The Raiders came in as a proverbial underdog as the 5-seed against 3-seed Oakwood, a Comets team that had just defeated Iroquois West 51-30 on Jan. 30.

Arie, who led the Raiders to four-straight regional titles between 2012-13 and 2015-16, including a fourth-place finish in the IHSA Class 1A State Finals in 2014-15, the graduating group of four seniors were freshmen when Arie returned to the sidelines in 2019-20 after a two-year break from coaching, making Monday night’s season-ending loss that much tougher to take.

“It’s always tough this time of year, especially this group,” Arie said. “Shea’s been playing since she was a freshman, as far as varsity minutes are concerned, and to watch the other girls grow and embrace that, it’s a tough group to see go.

“They’re just a likable group and this is always a tough day.”