GIRLS BASKETBALL: East Moline's second-half push too much for Bradley-Bourbonnais

BRADLEY — The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School girls basketball team said goodbye to their seniors on Monday night after a tough 52-41 loss to East Moline in the IHSA Class 4A Regional semifinals.

The Boilermakers knew it would be a difficult fight against the Lady Panthers, whose roster boasts a much bigger and experienced team.

“We had a gameplan the entire game, the difference in the game was that in the first half, we hit shots and in the second, we didn’t,” Bradley-Bourbonnais head coach Liz Swindle said. “We’re going to miss our seniors for sure, and we’re going to have to figure out how to fill those gaps next year.”

In the first quarter, the Boilermakers got off to an excellent start. The combination of juniors Emmerson Longtin and Sadie Grabow proved to be crucial, as they scored all 13 of the Bradley-Bourbonnais’ points in the quarter, including a 5-0 start off a Grabow 3-pointer and Longtin bucket.

East Moline quickly got back on its feet and kept the Boilermakers fighting for every point, until eventually Longtin and Grabow scored six points in quick succession to put the Boilermakers in the lead by three points at the end of the quarter 13-10.

In the second, the Boilermakers continued their leading ways. The Panthers pushed past the Boilermakers to score early, but Sadie Grabow and her sister, senior Skylar Grabow, fought back, stopping their opponents’ momentum. Assisted by points from Longtin and Ellie Haggard, the Boilermakers managed to stay right with their opponents, leading 30-27 going into halftime.

Following halftime, Bradley-Bourbonnais could not keep up with East Moline, despite their best efforts. The Panthers came into the second half with more aggression than they displayed previously, getting in the way of the Boilermakers’ passes and shots, and adding points to the Panthers’ score on nearly every possession.

The Boilermakers would only be able to capitalize on two plays, resulting in just four points between Longtin and Sadie Grabow, as the Panthers used a 13-4 splurge to take a 40-34 lead into the fourth.

In the final quarter, the Boilermakers’ shots began to fall in the net again, but the lead created by the Panthers would prove too difficult to overcome. Skylar Grabow tacked on two points to the two Sadie Grabow scored from the free-throw line in the first minute of the quarter, but their run was stopped when East Moline stole the ball and put it up from under the basket to effectively seal the deal.

Despite their loss, the seniors are proud of the way they played against a tough regional team.

“This is my last game, so I just put my whole heart out there and played for my team,” senior Kate Spittal said. “I think we all just wanted to play as a team — come out strong and show people that we can play on our home court and maybe win, even though that wasn’t the outcome.”

“I was trying to play my defense, get steals and try to win,” senior Skylar Grabow, an Ohio Western commit, said. “Our team played very well together.”

Spittal, Skylar Grabow and Mal Ninis, the three seniors who played their final prep basketball game Monday, are also leaving voids for the Boilers to fill as leaders.

“The core group of them, they’re all very leaderesque girls,” Swindle said. “They’re not afraid of a challenge, and they never back down.

“I’m so proud of the humans that they are, because they’ve grown so much in their four years in our program.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Sadie Grabow led the Boilermakers with 19 points. Longtin and Haggard added nine and eight points, respectively, and Skylar Grabow tacked on five points in the Boilermakers’ loss.

The Boilermakers finished their season 11-19 overall and 2-7 in the Southwest Suburban Conference.