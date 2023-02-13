ROUNDUP: Trinity boys fall in ICC Tournament title game

BOYS BASKETBALL

ICC Tournament

HomeSchool Resource Center 57, Trinity 56

Trinity (18-7) suffered a one-point loss in the championship game of the Illinois Christian Conference Tournament after missing a layup as time expired. Luke Green helped pace the Eagles with a team-high 18 points.

Indian Creek Shootout

Riverdale 62, Momence 53

James Stevenson Jr. helped pace Momence with 23 points, followed by teammates Kud’de Bertram (eight points) and Austin Lunch (six points).

Hinckley Big Rock 60, Beecher 55

Beecher nearly erased a 17-point second-half deficit before coming up just a tad short in the final quarter. Adyn McGinley helped pace the Bobcats with 29 points.

Regular Season

Iroquois West 51, South Newton 20

Iroquois West improved its record to 21-6 on the season with a double-digit win against South Newton. Tyler Read scored 15 points to help lead the Raiders. Cannon Leonard added 12 points, and Kyler Meents and Dean Clendenen contributed six points apiece.

Reed-Custer 60, Coal City 47

Reed-Custer improved to 23-5 and 11-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference, which clinched at least a tie with Streator for the ICE crown. Lucas Foote totaled 20 points, four rebounds, three steals and one assist to help lead the Comets past the Coalers. Jake McPherson finished with 15 points, six rebounds and five assists. Josh Bohac tallied 12 points and six rebounds. Wes Shats had a team-high 12 rebounds to go along with six points. Reed-Custer will travel Streator at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a chance for the outright ICE Conference championship.

No individual stats were available for Coal City.

Wheaton Academy 69, Bishop Mac 46

McNamara dropped to 21-7 on the season with a loss to Wheaton Academy. Isaiah Davis led the Fightin’ Irish with 16 points.