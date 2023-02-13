McNamara hosts eighth grade boys basketball IESA State Tournament

The IESA Boys Basketball Eighth Grade State Tournament made its way to town during the weekend, with fans and teams from across the state flocking to Bishop McNamara for the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds of the tournament Saturday.

The host Fightin’ Irish won their quarterfinal game against Bartonville Monroe with a fourth-quarter comeback to earn a 45-37 victory, outscoring the Flyers 14-5 in the final frame.

Kyler Gagnon led McNamara with 17 points. Braylon Ricketts was also in double figures with 10 points. Nolan Smith added eight points, and Preston Payne was right behind him with seven points of his own.

The Irish (25-3) saw their championship hopes end when they were defeated 49-41 by Effingham St. Anthony in Saturday night’s state semifinal, with the Bullups outscoring McNamara 40-24 in the second half for a comeback victory of their own.

Gagnon’s 18 points led the Irish. Mick Smith and Nolan Smith had seven points apiece.

Dwight played the first game of the day Saturday morning in a quarterfinal matchup with Mt. Sterling Brown County, a game the Hornets won 51-20, ending Dwight’s season with a 17-7 record.

Colin Bachand and Trevor Jensen had six points apiece to pace the Redbirds. Carson Sandeno added four points.

The third-place and championship games will be held at McNamara on Thursday night, beginning at 6 p.m., with McNamara taking on Mt. Sterling Brown County for third. Effingham St. Anthony and Decatur Robinson will battle for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $4 for seniors and students kindergarten-eighth grades. For adults and high school students, tickets cost $8. They can be purchased using the GoFan app or at iesa.org/gofan.