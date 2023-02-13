BBCHS Unified basketball returning to state

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Unified basketball team only has existed for two seasons, but after Saturday, the Boilermakers officially became state finalists in both of those seasons.

The Boilers won the IHSA Plano Regional on Saturday to advance to state for the second straight year. They opened their day with a 44-26 win against Plano before defeating Southwest Suburban Conference rival Andrew 49-42. In the regional championship, the Boilers defeated Peotone in a narrow 30-26 final.

The Blue Devils opened their day with a 40-22 win against the BBCHS silver team before defeating Homewood-Flossmoor 41-37 to advance to the championship game, which the Boilers won.

Unified basketball was created by the Special Olympics to pair students with and without intellectual disabilities to play together. The IHSA State Finals will be held March 10-12 at the Horton Field House in Normal and the Shirk Center in Bloomington. Admission is free. For more information, including on how to volunteer, go to the Special Olympics Illinois website at soill.org.