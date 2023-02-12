WRESTLING: Coalers qualify entire team as 32 area grapplers qualify for state

COAL CITY — This year’s individual state finals will be littered with local talent and many of them have their performances during the IHSA Class 1A Coal City Sectional on Saturday to show for it, including the Coalers’ entire lineup.

Out of 38 teams who had at least one individual compete, including seven area teams — Bishop McNamara, Central, Coal City, Dwight, Peotone, Manteno Wilmington — there were a total of 32 area individuals who punched their tickets to compete in the individual state competition in Champaign next weekend.

All seven area schools had at least one individual place in the top four of sectionals to qualify for state, but it was the host Coalers whole stole the show by sending all 14 of their wrestlers to Champaign next weekend.

“Getting 14 guys to qualify for state was one of those goals we had coming into the season,” Coal City head coach Mark Masters said. “We thought we had the right guys at the right weights, and the guys stayed focus on their goals by putting in all the work during practices and now they are seeing the results.”

Out of the 14 Coaler grapplers who went on to take fourth-place or better there were a total of six who went the distance and walked off the mat as sectional champions.

Leading the charge for Coal City was none other than returning state qualifier Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), who secured a 14-4 Major Decision victory over McNamara’s Blake Arseneau to help claim the 106-pound sectional crown and finish the sectional 3-0.

“Going into that match against Arseneau, I was just getting my fakes going and setting up my shots,” Lindemuth said. “I went in there knowing I was the better guy in there for the competition.”

Along with Lindemuth, the Coalers notched five more grapplers who went on to earn individual sectional titles. Teammates Brody Widlowski (113), Brant Widlowski (138), Mataeo Blessing (145), Braiden Young (182) and Joey Breneman (195) all earned decision victories in their respective championship matches to add to Coal City’s hardware.

“Our motto this season has been ‘score the next point’ regardless of the situation,” Masters said. “Today, we scored a lot of points.”

Reed-Custer earn five nods to state

The Comets had eight of its wrestlers compete at this year’s sectionals, but only five were able to fight through their respective weight brackets and claim top-four finishes.

Rex Pfeifer (170) was the lone Reed-Custer grappler to find himself at the top of the podium after pinning his entire way to the championship round, where he then went on to earn a 5-0 decision victory over Derek Carlson of Coal City for the 170-pound sectional title.

Joining Pfeifer for the Comets who landed on the podium were none other than returning state qualifier Kody Marschner (220), Gunnar Berg (285), Jeremy Eggleston (138) and Sam Begler (132). Marschner and Berg each claimed second in their respective weight classes while Eggleston added a third-place finish. Begler rounded out Reed-Custer with a fourth-place finish.

“It’s impressive to have five of our wrestlers advance to state,” Comet assistant coach Trent Lyons said. “Four out of the five of them have never advanced and made the trip down to state before and so it’s going to be a new experience for them.”

McNamara sends a dynamic duo to state

All season long the Fightin’ Irish have been led by the likes of Luke Christie (152) and Arseneau. And by the time the dynamic duo had wrapped up their performances at sectionals, both of them found themselves advancing to the state finals as individuals.

Following Arseneau’s ability to go 2-0 before suffering a title loss to Lindemuth in the championship round, Christie gave his squad its lone sectional crown after an exceptional performance against Peotone’s returning state placer Marco Spinazzola.

Tied at 3 apiece heading into the second period Christie displayed his tactical prowess by outscoring Spinazzola 10-3 between the final two periods to help earn a decisive 13-6 decision victory.

“These past few weeks I haven’t been getting to my offense,” Christie said. “I know if I’m in on your legs, all three periods, I’m going to score a couple of times and that’s all I need.”

Heading into his third IHSA State Finals appearance and fourth state trip total, including last season where he placed his personal-best fourth at state despite suffering an opening-round loss, Christie is more focused than ever on becoming a state champion.

“Heading into state for the fourth time I’m never overlooking that first match in the opening round,” Christie said. “It bit me in the butt last year and I know it only takes four wins to become a state champ, but I’m going to take things one match at a time.”

Manteno’s Watkins earns 160-pound sectional crown

Despite only having one grappler at this year’s sectionals the Panthers will still have their presence felt at state this upcoming weekend thanks to the showcase displayed by returning state qualifier Carter Watkins.

After receiving two byes during the first two rounds of the 160-pound bracket Watkins went on to secure back-to-back decision victories to help put himself into a bloodbath with Coal City’s Jack Poyner in the championship match.

With neither grappler able to score within the first period Watkins eventually found himself trailing 4-1 heading into the third period after a second takedown by Poyner. However, like all experience wrestlers, Watkins never wavered and tactically fought his way back to a 4-4 tie to help force an extra period.

20 seconds into the extra period Watkins secured a match-clinching takedown on Poyner, which led to a 6-4 victory in extra time.

“With someone as strong as Poyner, you have to work the angles, especially on his shoulders,” Watkins said. “...I’ve wrestled Poyner before and I knew he was gassed in overtime and so I knew I could hit the sweet single-leg takedown.”

Other State Qualifiers

Hunter Hull, Central (2nd at 182); Gianni Panozzo, Central (3rd at 145); Aidan Kenney, Coal City (2nd at 120); Jake Piatak, Coal City (2nd at 132); Derek Carlson, Coal City (2nd at 170); Poyner, Coal City (2nd at 160); Drake Dearth, Coal City (3rd at 220); Michael Gonzalez, Coal City (3rd at 285); Landin Benson, Coal City (4th at 152); Brock Finch, Coal City (4th at 126); Dylan Crouch, Dwight (3rd at 120); Ian Kreske, Peotone (2nd at 145); Micah Spinazzola, Peotone (3rd at 126); Santino Izzi, Peotone (3rd at 132); Alex Cardenas, Peotone (4th at 220); Landon Dooley, Wilmington (2nd at 113); Hunter Hayes, Wilmington (3rd at 195)

IHSA Class 3A Normal Community Sectional

Bradley-Bourbonnais' Ethan Spacht (106 pounds) and AJ Mancilla (182) each took second overall in their respective weight classes to help advance to state as individuals.

IHSA Class 2A Hinsdale South Sectional

Kankakee's Michael Bannerman (195 pounds) concluded his season with a 3-2 record at sectionals to lead the Kays in the sectional round.