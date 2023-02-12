ROUNDUP: Girls basketball postseason begins

(Saturday) GIRLS BASKETBALL

IHSA Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinals: (7) Dwight 57 (8)Earlville 43

Dwight advanced to the semifinal round against Serena at 6 p.m. on Monday at Dwight. No individual stats were available for the Trojans.

IHSA Class 1A Grant Park Regional quarterfinals: (7)Tri-Point 49, (8)Donovan-St. Anne 36

Tri-Point advanced to the semifinal round against Watseka at 6 p.m. on Monday at Grant Park. No individual stats were available for the Chargers.

No individual stats were available of the Wildcats.

IHSA Class 1A Milford Regional quarterfinals: (9)Milford 46, (10)Calvary Christian Academy 40

Milford advanced to the semifinal round against Cissna Park at 6 p.m. on Monday at Milford. No individual stats were available for the Bearcats.

IHSA Class 2A Wilmington Regional quarterfinals: (12)Beecher 33, (7)Reed-Custer 28

Beecher advanced to the semifinal round against Seneca at 7:30 p.m. on Monday at Wilmington. No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Brooklyn Harding helped pace the Comets with 12 points, three assists, two steals and one rebound. Natalie Flores tallied seven points, two rebounds and one steal. Laci Newbrough chipped in four points and a team-high seven rebounds.

IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional quarterfinals: (9)Pontiac 60, (6)Coal City 56, OT

Pontiac outscored Coal City 11-7 in overtime to help end the Coalers season in the quarterfinal round. Mia Ferrias helped pace Coal City with 17 points, two rebounds and two steals. Audrey Cooper added 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Makenzie Henline had a team-high 14 rebounds to along with seven points.

IHSA Class 2A Momence Regional quarterfinals: (8)Central 39, (10)Momence 25

Central advanced to the semifinal round against Bishop McNamara at 6 p.m. on Monday at Momence. Katherine Winkel led the Comets with a team-high 11 points. Alana Gray finished with nine points and Gracie Schroeder chipped in seven points.

Avery Rosenbohm helped pace Momence with 10 points, two rebounds, one assist and a steal. Sydnee VanSwol totaled six points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal. Kaylee VanSwol had two points, eight rebounds and two steals.

IHSA Class 2A Wilmington Regional quarterfinals: (8)Manteno 36, (11)Wilmington 30

Manteno secured its first quarterfinal victory since 2014 to help advance to the semifinal round against Fieldcrest at 6 p.m. on Monday at Wilmington. Katherine Gaffney recorded eight points, eight rebounds and five steals to help lead the Panthers. Sydney Sosnowski added seven points, five rebounds and five steals. Kylie Saathoff had five points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

Kaitlyn O’Donnell helped pace the Wildcats with 11 points, followed by teammates Lexi Liaromatis (10 points) and Breanna Horton (four points).

IHSA Class 2A Prairie Central Regional quarterfinals: (5)Herscher 57, (10)El Paso-Gridley 25

Herscher advanced to the semifinal round against Prairie Central at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Prairie Central. Macey Moore led the Tigers with 20 points. Ella Gessner scored 13 points and Emma Powers had 12 points.