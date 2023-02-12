Kankakee Irish headed to state semifinals

Daily Journal staff report

The Kankakee Irish high school hockey team is one game away from playing for a state championship after a dominant performance over the weekend in the Central Illinois State Hockey Championships in Springfield.

The Irish defeated the Springfield Senators 11-1 Friday. Dylan Lattz recorded a hat-trick with a team-high three goals to help lead the Irish. Scotty Workman Jr., Zacary Yoakum and Tyler Adams added two goals apiece. Jacob Lotz and Jace LaCost had one goal each.

Next up for the Irish is a trip to Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Feb. 18. They will take on the Decatur Flames at 2 p.m.