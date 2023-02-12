GIRLS WRESTLING: Four area wrestlers headed to state

Daily Journal staff report

Four area wrestlers punched their tickets to the IHSA State Finals out of the IHSA Girls Wrestling Geneseo Sectional Saturday.

A pair of Kankakee wrestlers advanced Saturday, including now two-time state qualifier Alejandra Cornejo, who went 4-1 on the day and earned a third-place finish. Teammate Makayla Jones finished fourth at 135 pounds to also advance.

Reed-Custer’s Judith Gamboa is state-bound for the second-straight season after a 4-1 day that gave her a third-place finish in the 105-pound weight class.

Peotone’s Kiernan Farmer is also headed to state after a fourth-place finish at 155 pounds.

The IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals will be held Feb. 24 and 25 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.