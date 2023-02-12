Shaw Local

GIRLS WRESTLING: Four area wrestlers headed to state

By Daily Journal staff report

Four area wrestlers punched their tickets to the IHSA State Finals out of the IHSA Girls Wrestling Geneseo Sectional Saturday.

A pair of Kankakee wrestlers advanced Saturday, including now two-time state qualifier Alejandra Cornejo, who went 4-1 on the day and earned a third-place finish. Teammate Makayla Jones finished fourth at 135 pounds to also advance.

Reed-Custer’s Judith Gamboa is state-bound for the second-straight season after a 4-1 day that gave her a third-place finish in the 105-pound weight class.

Peotone’s Kiernan Farmer is also headed to state after a fourth-place finish at 155 pounds.

The IHSA Girls Wrestling State Finals will be held Feb. 24 and 25 at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.