ROUNDUP: Manteno tops rival Peotone; Beecher, St. Anne to meet for RVC Tournament title

(FRIDAY) BOYS BASKETBALL

Regular Season

Manteno 45, Peotone 34

Ray Lee led the Panthers with a team-high 18 points in their rivalry win Friday. Peyton Chandler tallied seven points and Jeremiah Renchen chipped in four points.

Wil Graffeo totaled eight points and 11 rebounds to help pace the Blue Devils. Miles Heflin and Brandon Weiss scored seven points each.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 58, Lincoln-Way West 49

Bradley-Bourbonnais improved its record to 16-10 overall and 6-1 in the SouthWest Suburban Conference Red Division. Anthony Kemp led the Boilermakers with 13 points and seven rebounds. Nick Allen contributed 13 points and five rebounds. Brayden Long had 11 points and Ethan Kohl scored 10 points.

Cissna Park 49, Watseka 34

Chase Petry led the Timberwolves with a team-high 14 points. Tyler Neukomm tallied 10 points, which was one more point than teammates Gavin Spitz and Colton Carley.

Tucker Milk helped pace the Warriors with 15 points, followed by teammates Dane Martin (10 points) and Myles Lynch (nine points).

Prairie Central 59, Iroquois West 29

Tyler Read helped pace the Raiders with a team-high seven points. Cannon Leonard tallied six points and Sam McMillan chipped in five points.

Seneca 61, Dwight 54

Wyatt Thompson helped pace the Trojans with a team-high 15 points. Luke Gallet added 13 points and Conner Telford had 12 points.

River Valley Conference Tournament

Beecher 61, Grant Park 58

Adyn McGinley finished one rebound shy of a double-double with 26 points and nine rebounds to help lead the Bobcats over Grant Park in the semifinal round of the RVC Tournament. Zack Johnson added 13 points and five rebounds. Rio Llamas had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Grant Park missed two 3-pointers during the last possession of the game to fall to Beecher by three points. Brock Brown poured in 25 points to help pace the Dragons. John Kveck and Blake Brown had 13 points apiece.

St. Anne 60, Central 52

The Bobcats’ opponent in Tuesday’s championship will be the Cardinals after their eight-point win over the Comets in Friday night’s other sectional. No individual stats were available.

Momence 66, Gardner- South Wilmington 54

James Stevenson Jr. recorded a double-double with 29 points, 15 rebounds and eight steals to help lead Momence. Carson Statler scored eight points, which was one more point than teammate Easton Newberry.

Bennett Grant helped pace the Panthers with 15 points, followed by teammates Cale Halpin (13 points), Dane Halpin (11 points) and Nathan States (six points).

Donovan 64, Illinois Lutheran 55

Jacob Onnen led the Wildcats with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Griffen Walters added another double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Jesse Shell contributed 20 points and two rebounds.

ICC Conference Tournament

Trinity 51, Christian Liberty Academy 41

Trinity advanced to the semifinal round of the ICC Conference Tournament with a win over Christina Liberty Academy. Tommy Kujawa led the Eagles with 17 points. Ethan Turner and Jesse Jakresky had 11 points each.