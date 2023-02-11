McNamara's Provost finds success and solace on basketball court

When people need an escape in life, some may pick up a paint brush. Others may pick up a pen and paper, sit at a piano or even get lost in the smells and tastes of cooking.

Jaxson Provost grabs a basketball.

Provost, a senior at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School, has been in love with basketball all his life, first finding his way into the game in an organized fashion when he was 4 years old.

As an eighth grader in 2018-19, he helped lead Bishop McNamara Grade School to its first-ever IESA State Finals appearance, two years after he saw the high school team, coached by his father, Adrian, make the IHSA Class 2A State Finals, a run the younger Provost said made him realize his ultimate desire of making McNamara basketball history.

But it was shortly after that state run of his own that Jaxson and the Provost family began a years-long run that saw both of his parents battle cancer and a global pandemic change the entire world.

“It’s home,” Adrian said of what basketball is to his oldest son. “Things can be out of control and bad — COVID could be happening, his parents could have cancer, but when he’s on the floor and playing basketball, for that time everything is right.”

A four-year starting point guard at McNamara, Jaxson is third in program history with 1,196 points at the time of print [13.7 per game], to go along with 426 assists, 372 rebounds and 254 steals in 87 games.

Over his career, Jaxson has made the last two Daily Journal All-Area teams after earning special mention as a freshman, back-to-back Metro Suburban Conference Player of the Year awards the past two seasons and Class 2A all-state recognition as a third-team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association selection and Associated Press honorable mention, while his 20.2 points per game as a senior are a career high.

And he’s done it all while he and his family have dealt with a lifetime of trying times in recent years.

<strong>CHALLENGING TIMES FOR ‘MOMMA’S BOY’</strong>

As Jaxson was finishing his life as a grade schooler and preparing for the change to high school life, his mother, Yvonne, was diagnosed with breast cancer in May 2019.

Fortunately, her battle was a swift, winning one, as she learned she was cancer-free by the time the Fightin’ Irish basketball season tipped off the week of Thanksgiving.

As quickly as his mom defeated her battle with cancer, the lessons Jaxson learned from her during that time were enough to last a lifetime.

“Everyone gives me a hard time, but I’m kind of known as a momma’s boy, so when that happened I was really shook,” Jaxson said. “Seeing her go through that and being stronger just helped me push through every day.

“I knew no matter what I wasn’t going through what she was going through — a hard practice or hard test was nothing compared to what she was going through at home.”

As Yvonne was defeating cancer, Jaxson’s freshman season was approaching.

As the main attraction for the eighth-grade team that made history with its state appearance a year before, Jaxson and his older teammates knew he could immediately join the starting lineup as a freshman.

But Jaxson also knew that the coach, his father, Adrian, didn’t like bringing freshman up, particularly to begin the season. And he also knew the higher standards he and his younger brother, sophomore Trey, are held to in the family.

“Anyone that knows our family knows that these two have to earn things a lot more than the average person,” Yvonne said. “That’s the way he raises them too, because life’s hard.”

“That’s the way we raise them,” Adrian pointed out.

<strong>VARSITY AS A FRESHMAN</strong>

Jaxson didn’t make the varsity team to start the year, but was promoted within a few weeks. Adrian said he wanted to give his upperclassmen the first chance to earn the starting point guard job, but when some of those upperclassmen went from asking to demanding Jaxson get the nod, he had no choice.

“It was really Owen Jackson, he was the captain of the team,” Adrian recalled. “From the first day Owen said he needed to be with us, and I said no and that we’d figure it out.

“[Jaxson] would practice with us, and it got consistent at the end of practice every day, with Owen especially, that Jaxson needed to be with us.”

The Irish finished 9-19 that year and lost a 64-63 heartbreaker to Pontiac in the IHSA Class 2A Coal City Regional semifinals, giving Jaxson and his returning teammates fuel for the fire as they prepared for 2020-21 season, where they hoped to make a deep postseason run, with Jaxson’s ultimate goal for his basketball career to hoist a postseason plaque.

<strong>ADVERSITY STRIKES — AGAIN</strong>

In October of 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that ultimately delayed the basketball seasoned to a shortened spring season in 2021, cancer struck the Provost family when Adrian was diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

During that season, one that had no postseason and again delayed Jaxson’s ultimate goal of winning a regional championship, Adrian underwent radiation therapy and eventually conquered his battle as well, missing a few games along the way.

And like it did with his mom, cancer brought Jaxson and his dad closer, both as father and son and coach and player.

“I appreciate it a lot more, especially having him as a coach,” Jaxson said. “There were a couple games he missed, and there was a huge difference, just with the feel.

“We knew that with him there, we felt a lot stronger as a team.”

On the other side of both of his parents’ cancer fights, that tightened bond has continued to grow, both as a player and coach and father and son.

“There would be nights coming back from games [as a freshman and sophomore] and we wouldn’t speak, and that was hard because that’s my dad, I love him and want to talk to him,” Jaxson said. “It was difficult sometimes to get past that, but I think the last two years have been a lot easier because we’ve used it to bond.

“... And with Trey coming along, we can talk to Trey after practice and teach him things he didn’t know,” Jaxson added. “We all three act alike but are interested in different things, but we have basketball to bring us all together.”

<strong>THE BASKETBALL BOND</strong>

In fact, basketball produces perhaps the tightest bond for the entire Provost family. Adrian was a former standout player at McNamara and Olivet Nazarene University while Yvonne was a regional winner at Manteno, something she likes to remind Jaxson about in pursuit of his own plaque.

“It’s a pretty big part of our life and I enjoy that part of it,” Yvonne said. “The game has been really good to us, and I think for the four of us, we’ve always approached it like that and it’s centered us.”

Jaxson went from conference and area recognition to a state-wide talent as a junior, where he won his second MSC Player of the Year award and earned his second All-Area nod, as well as his all-state honors after averaging 12.5 points, 5.9 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game.

But yet again, his season ended without a trophy, something that pushed Jaxson to up his game even more over the offseason.

As a senior, Jaxson is currently averaging 20.2 points, 4.8 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game in 22 games.

After suffering an ankle injury last month, he became the third Irish starter to miss time due to injury, joining the only other McNamara senior, Isaiah Davis, and junior Jaydon Wright on the injured list at some point this season.

Now the Irish are on a seven-game winning streak and are 8-0 in games in which all five starters have played this season, taking a current 21-5 record into the regular season’s final week.

But what’s been most memorable for Jaxson and his family hasn’t necessarily been the eye-popping numbers he’s put up, but the fact that Trey has joined him on the varsity team. That move gives Yvonne, who is commonly referred to as mom by former players for her closeness to each team her husband has coached, three people to cheer on from the stands.

“You can get distracted being a coach’s wife; sometimes I’ve wondered what it would be like for us to just walk in and sit in the bleachers, watch their games and tune the world out,” Yvonne said. “That would be easy and something we don’t know, but this year has been more enjoyable.

“... [Jaxson and Trey] are both on the same team, and that’s pretty special and nothing we ever imagined, because of the age difference.”

Jaxson knows he’s fortunate to have accomplished all he has individually, and he also knows the opportunities to make those memories on the court as a family are beginning to dwindle, with the IHSA postseason kicking off in a week.

And he knows that when the Irish open their trek in the IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional with a home quarterfinal against Wilmington next Saturday, he will have the chance to accomplish the one goal he’s always had higher up on his high school basketball agenda than anything else.

“I haven’t sat down and thought about how I’ve accomplished a lot, right now I’m more focused on winning a trophy,” Jaxson said. “That’s something I haven’t done yet and something I hold myself to. It’s something I have to do if I want to say I’ve accomplished anything.”