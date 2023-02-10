ROUNDUP: KCC men's and women's hoops fall to Triton; Kankakee girls finish second in Southland

(Thursday) MEN’S BASKETBALL

Triton 95, KCC 88

Rob Stroud helped pace the Cavaliers with 36 points and six rebounds. Noah Mason accounted for 13 points and five rebounds. Isaiah Placide tallied nine points and eight rebounds. Sean Black had a team-high 12 assists to go along with seven points.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Triton 86, KCC 77

Jazmyn Smith led the Cavaliers with 29 points, 14 rebounds and one assist. Valorie Dagg contributed 13 points, eight rebounds, two assists and one steal. Sarah Burton had 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists. Amarii Mays and Kaliyah Lulu Wilkins chipped in six points apiece.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 63, Rich Township 33

Kankakee concluded the regular season with a 9-2 record in the Southland Athletic Conference with a win over Rich Township, which was good enough for second place in the SAC. Nikkel Johnson poured in a team-high 22 points to help lead the Kays. Taleah Turner finished with 13 points while Kanai Jackson and Morgan Baptist contributed eight points apiece.

Bradley-Bourbonnais 48, Beecher 21

Ellie Haggard led the Boilermakers with a team-high 13 points. Sadie Grabow had 12 points and Emmerson Longtin scored 10 points.

No individual stats were available for the Bobcats.

Grant Park 49, Donovan-St. Anne 39

Grant Park closed out its regular season with a win over the Wildcats to improve its record to 19-9 and 13-3 in the River Valley Conference, which was good enough to earn the RVC crown for the first time since 1995. Brooke Veldhuizen led the Dragons with 28 points and six rebounds. Delaney Panozzo added 12 points and 15 rebounds. Camryn Nowak Brown chipped in five points.

Paiton Lareau recorded a monster double-double with 26 points, 13 rebounds and three steals to help pace the Wildcats. Laylah Lou Walters totaled seven points, four rebounds and two steals. Tiffany DeYoung chipped in three points, nine rebonds and four steals.

Watseka 40, Milford 12

Watseka concluded the regular season 23-7 and 9-3 in the Vermilion Valley Conference with a double-digit win over Milford. Becca Benoit led the Warriors with a team-high 19 points. Ava Swartz added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Brianna Denault had three points.

Hunter Mowrey helped pace the Bearcats with six points. Brynlee Wright tallied four points, which was tow more points than teammate Sydney Seyfert.

(Wednesday)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Watseka 44, Grant Park 41

Becca Benoit totaled 14 points and seven rebounds to help lead the Warriors. Ava Swartz tallied 10 points and Brianna Denault contributed seven points.

Delaney Panozzo recorded a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds to help pace the Dragons. Brooke Veldhuizen had eight points and seven rebounds. Mikaela Loschavio chipped in seven points.

Peotone 46, St. Joseph-Ogden 32

Peotone’s victory helped the Blue Devils conclude the regular season with a 28-1 overall record. Mady Kibelkis led Peotone with 14 points, followed by teammates Jenna Hunter (12 points), Marissa Velasco (eight points) and Madi Schroeder (seven points).

Coal City 47, Dwight 33

Coal City concluded the regular season 21-7 overall with a nonconference win over Dwight. Audrey Cooper led the Coalers with 12 points, five rebounds and four steals. Mia Ferrias added 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Abby Gagliardo finished with 10 points and five rebounds.