BOYS BASKETBALL: Irish stumble in home finale to Ridgewood

KANKAKEE — With a high-octane, up-and-down offense of its own, the Bishop McNamara boys basketball team and its 65.9 points-per-game offense (second in the area) has shown it can take a close game and turn it into a wide margin in a matter of moments.

But in Friday’s home finale of the 2022-23 season, the Fightin’ Irish had that damage done to them in their Metro Suburban Conference tilt with Ridgewood.

After the Rebels’ Lucas Melendez’s 14-point second quarter led the visitors to a 38-30 halftime lead and a double-digit lead by the third quarter, the Irish cut their second-half deficit to as close as three points on multiple occasions before a commanding Rebels run gave them a convincing 74-60 win.

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for McNamara, who fell to 21-6 and 5-4 in the MSC while the Rebels improved to 17-8 (8-1).

The Rebels had obvious advantages in three key areas that decided the game Friday — they made nine 3-pointers, led by a 7-for-11 output from Lucas Melendez, snagged 11 offensive rebounds that led to 13 second-chance points and won the turnover battle 13-9.

“Unfortunately for us it was pretty identical to the game up there,” Provost said. “They lived in the paint, they made their 3s, and when they didn’t make their 3s they got the long rebound because we didn’t check our man.

“We talked about it in the scouting report this week, we just didn’t do it.”

The Irish scored the first six points of the game and built an early 8-3 lead when freshman center Callaghan O’Connor hit the bench at roughly the midway point of the first quarter with his second foul. O’Connor had already blocked a shot and altered two others when he went to the bench, but without the 6-foot-6 center in the middle, the Rebels were able to run their dribble-drive offense to perfection, going with a tempo comparable in velocity to that of the Irish and heading straight down the court, often resulting in an open layup or 3-pointer, with Melendez himself knocking down four triples in the first half.

“He was covering up the problem The problem was there, but when they got to the paint they had to deal with a 6-foot-6 kid,” Provost said of O’Connor’s rim protection. “He affected so many shots and blocked a few and they were really struggling.

“Then he got his second foul and it was a free run to the lane.”

The Irish were able to stay relatively close with a 38-30 deficit at the half thanks in large part to Robert Hutson, who was a perfect 7-for-7 from the floor in the first half, when he scored 15 of his team-high 25 points.

“It was early in the second half and I said to [assistant] coach [Jerry] Krieg, ‘where would we be if he wasn’t on the floor tonight?’” Provost said. “He had a good night and he’s a player. He’s a really hard guard.”

Hutson and O’Connor — who had four points, two rebounds and a block in the first 90 seconds of the third quarter — helped the Irish until senior point guard Jaxson Provost got going, scoring nine of his 13 points in the second half. That trio allowed the Irish to close to within a possession three times in the first five minutes of the third, as late as 44-41, before the Rebels got back in rhythm over the final 10-plus minutes of the game to run away with a double-digit win.

With their seven-game winning streak now snapped, the Irish finish the regular season at St. Edward Tuesday before beginning the postseason with an IHSA Class 2A Seneca Regional quarterfinal matchup at home with Wilmington Saturday.

After ending the regular season on a nine-game winning streak last season, the Irish were a two-seed in their sub-sectional and the top seed of the Bishop McNamara Regional, but had a swift exit with a 65-49 loss to Beecher in the regional semifinals.

This year, as they prepare for regionals as a three-seed, Provost hopes that a late-season loss to break a similarly long winning streak will help this year’s team keep some of the hunger and strength that last year’s team seemed to lose to complacency down the stretch.

“Coach Krieg and I have been talking for weeks about it and I just told the kids, last year we had too many easy games to end the year and we got comfortable, and I think we lost some toughness,” Provost said. “Today we didn’t handle hard very well, but I’m glad it was hard.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Hutson finished the night with 25 points on 12-for-14 shooting and added five rebounds and a block. Provost had 13 points, five assists and three rebounds. Abner Garcia had six points, three rebounds and an assist. O’Connor and Jaydon Wright each added four points and seven rebounds, with O’Connor contributing three blocks and Wright dishing out four assists and swiping three steals. Tyler Bobzin had five points, one more than Isaiah Davis.

Melendez led all scorers with 27 points for the Rebels, who also got 20 points from Alexander Lipski.