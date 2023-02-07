ROUNDUP: Grant Park girls clinch RVC; Herscher boys stage comeback win

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grant Park 44, Tri-Point 21

Grant Park improved its record to 18-8 and 12-3 in the River Valley Conference, which the Dragons clinched with their win. Delaney Panozzo recorded a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds to help lead the Dragons. Camryn Nowak Brown totaled 11 points and Alejandra Maldonado hauled in six rebounds.

Bishop McNamara 48, Ridewood 34

Trinity Davis tallied 22 points, seven steals and three assists to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Natalie Prairie added 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. Caley Strahan had eight points and three rebounds. Camille Kuntz chipped in six assists, three steals and three rebounds.

Beecher 39, Gardner-South Wilmington 28

Evelyn Jablonski recorded a double-double with 11 points, 17 rebounds and two assists to help lead the Bobcats to their 10th victory of the season. Ava Pattenaude added eight points, seven rebounds and two assists. Trinity Bonham had five points, five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Addi Fair helped pace the Panthers with a team-high 19 points. Aspen Lardi chipped in four points.

Coal City 68, Lisle 50

Mia Ferrias poured in 25 points, four rebounds and four steals to help lead the Coalers. Audrey Cooper finished with eight points, seven rebounds and two steals. Abby Gagliardo chipped in nine points, four rebounds and four steals.

Reed-Custer 35, Streator 18

Reed-Custer closed out its regular season with a double-digit win over Streator to conclude the season 15-15 and 9-5 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Brooklyn Harding led the Comets with 12 points, two assists and two steals. Laci Newbrough added 11 points, 11 rebounds, one assist and a steal. Natalie Flores chipped in six points and six rebounds.

Grace Christian 38, Central 34

Alexa Doty recorded 19 points, 12 rebounds, six blocks, four assists and one steal to help lead the Crusaders. Natalie Dalton finished with eight points, five rebounds, two blocks, two assists and four steals. Angelina Larsen had nine points, four rebounds, one block and one assist.

Emma Skeen scored a team-high nine points to help pace the Comets. Gracie Schroeder tallied six points, which was one more point than teammates Alana Gray, Anna Winkel and Kaitlyn Balthazor

Urbana 42, Momence 16

Vaneza Ortiz scored five points to help pace Momence. Mya Robertson had a team-high 11 rebounds to go along with two points.

Ridgeview 50, Milford 22

Hunter Mowrey totaled 15 points to help pace the Bearcats. Brynlee Wright contributed five points, which was three more points than teammate Lillie Harris.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Herscher 62, Central 57

Herscher trailed by 23 points in the fourth quarter before storming back to earn a five-point victory over Central. Brock Wenzelman led the Tigers with a team-high 27 points. Blake Ritsema added 16 points and Tanner Jones had eight points.

Luke Shoven helped pace the Comets with 20 points, followed by teammates Matthew Luhrsen (11 points) and Peyton Chandler (eight points).

Milford 77, Donovan 55

Milford improved to 20-8 overall with a win over Donovan. Adin Portwood led the Bearcats with a game-high 37 points. Gavin Schunke and Carson Shields had 14 points apiece. RJ Mann had 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Griffen Walters recorded a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two steals to help pace the Wildcats. Carter Ponton finished with 10 points and three rebounds.