GIRLS BASKETBALL: Peotone wraps up second-straight unbeaten ICE season at Wilmington

WILMINGTON — After going undefeated in the Illinois Central Eight conference last year, the Peotone Blue Devils had high hopes for this season. Led by the power trio of Jenna Hunter, Mady Kibelkis and Madi Schroeder, the Blue Devils have shown why they had high hopes, entering their ICE finale at Wilmington Monday night with the chance to wrap up a second-straight unblemished conference season.

And with a 57-33 win Monday night, that’s exactly what Peotone did.

The Blue Devils improved to 27-1 on the year and wrapped up a second-straight undefeated, conference championship season, with an ICE winning streak that dates back to 2021 and now sits at 33 games. Wilmington fell to 10-18 and finished the ICE season in sixth place with a 4-10 record.

“We just wanted to come play a clean game — be solid offensively and defensively,” Peotone coach Steve Strough said. “I think we did that early. We were very efficient on offense, we moved the ball, we got good shots.”

In the first quarter, the Blue Devils got off to a strong start, scoring four points before losing Schroeder to an injury. The Wildcats capitalized on a scrambling Peotone and scored five points to put them in the lead by one point. It would prove to be the only time Wilmington held the lead in the conference matchup, as Peotone quickly went on a 12-point run that their opponents could not match, in spite of Wilmington’s effort.

Wilmington’s pushback was led by senior Breanna Horton, who scored five of her team’s seven points in the quarter but could do little against Peotone’s power.

Schroeder returned to the game near the end of the quarter and pulled off a one-handed buzzer-beater fadeaway to put the Blue Devils ahead 22-7 in a strong finish.

Marissa Velasco and Hunter tag-teamed their way through the second, combining for half of Peotone’s 20 points in the quarter. The Wildcats’ defense increased in response to Peotone’s offensive pressure, but Kilbekis slipped past them with a minute to spare, scoring four points to expand the Blue Devils’ lead to 42-16 going into halftime.

After halftime, Kibelkis continued to put up points, adding another four to her total. However, the Wilmington defense seemed to find their footing and managed to slow the Blue Devils halfway through the quarter. The Wildcats held their conference opponents to just 15 points in the third, demonstrating their ability to turn around their energy halfway through the game. Horton and Kaitlyn O’Donnell would help the Wildcats along offensively, scoring the majority of their team’s points under pressure from Peotone.

A strong Peotone offense prevailed, though, and the Blue Devils led going into the fourth quarter, 57-23 to pull away for their decisive victory.

As the Blue Devils prepare for their upcoming challenges in the postseason, they seem pretty confident in their ability to play well and work together as a team.

“I honestly feel pretty good about our team,” Kibelkis said. “We need to work well as a team, share the ball well and no selfishness, all that stuff, [but] I think we have a great shot at the postseason, and we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to get things done.

“We know we can do it, so we’ve just got to put the foot down and do it.”

Wilmington coach Eric Dillon was proud of how his girls performed against a tough conference foe and looks forward to what they accomplish when they begin their postseason push this weekend.

“We were just trying to mitigate what they do the best. They run the ball really well,” Dillon said. “At halftime, when we talked to the girls, we told them to just take it quarter by quarter and just try to win every possession.

“I just wanted them to have a little bit of fun and have success, and so they did that in the fourth quarter, so I was glad to see that.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Kibelkis led all scorers with 17 points. Hunter added 13 points and Schroeder had 11.

Horton had a dozen points to lead Wilmington. Lexi Liaromatis and Kaitlyn O’Donnell had five points apiece.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Blue Devils will finish their regular season with a 7 p.m. trip to St. Joseph-Ogden Wednesday. The Wildcats will begin their postseason in the IHSA Class 2A Wilmington Regional quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, when they head to Manteno Middle School to take on Manteno.