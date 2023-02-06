ROUNDUP: Peotone, Cissna Park girls win; Beecher boys double up Watseka

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone 60, Timothy Christian 39

Peotone improved its record to 26-1 on the season with a double-digit win over Timothy Christian. Madi Schroeder led the Blue Devils with a team-high 20 points. Jenna Hunter scored 18 points and Mady Kibelkis had 12 points.

Cissna Park 46, Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley 25

Cissna Park improved to 24-5 overall win a win over Gibson-City-Melvin-Sibley. Brooklyn Stadeli recorded double-double with 12 points, 15 rebounds and one steal. Mikayla Knake added 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and four steals. Addison Lucht chipped in 12 points, seven rebounds and nine steals.

Normal Community 55, Bradley-Bourbonnais 26

Emmerson Longtin shot 4-of-5 from the field to help total 11 points and pace the Boilermakers.

Parkview Christian 48, Trinity 9

Elena Shold helped pace the Eagles with three points, followed by teammates Madeline Shold (two points), Emily McGinnis (two points) and Marissa Hathaway (two points).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Beecher 74, Watseka 37

Beecher improved to 22-5 with a nonconference win over Watseka. Zack Johnson led the Bobcats with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Adyn McGinley finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists. Nate Diachenko had five points.

Evergreen Park Sunday Showcase

Mt. Carmel 68, Kankakee 57

The Kays faced off against the Caravan, the seventh-ranked team in the IHSA Class 3A AP Poll, with the Caravan earning an 11-point win. No individual stats were available for Kankakee (18-9).