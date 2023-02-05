WRESTLING: Coal City, multiple individuals advance to sectionals

WRESTLING

IHSA Class 1A Reed-Custer Regional

Coal City advanced to sectionals as team by earning 286.5 team points to help win the regional crown. Reed-Custer placed second with 161 team points, followed by Central in third (142 team points), Peotone in fourth (112), Bishop McNamara in sixth (77), Wilmington in seventh (50), Dwight in eighth (43), Manteno in ninth (26) and Herscher 10th (5).

The Coalers were led by eight grapplers who won individual regional championships. Culan Lindemuth (106 pounds), Brody Widlowski (126), Jake Piatak (132), Brant Widlowski (138), Mataeo Blessing (145), Derek Carlson (170), Braiden Young (182) and Joey Breneman (195) all placed first overall in their respective weight classes to help lead Coal City.

Reed-Custer’s Gunnar Berg (285) and Kody Marschner (220) each placed first overall in their respective weight classes to help advance to sectionals as individuals. Sam Begler (132), Jeremy Eggleston (138), Landon Markle (160) and Rex Pfeifer (170) each earned second place to punch their ticket to sectionals as individuals. Dominic Alaimo (182) and Maxymilian Lichaj (120) each placed third to also advance to sectionals as individuals.

Central’s Gianni Panozzo (145) and Hunter Hull (182) each placed second overall in their respective weight classes to advance to sectionals as individuals. Teammates Gage Poyner (138) and Noah Gomez (285) also advanced to sectionals as individuals after taking third in their respective weight classes.

Peotone’s Micah Spinazzola won the 145-pound regional title to help advance to sectionals as an individual. Marco Spinazzola (152) placed second to also advance to sectionals as an individual. Santino Izzi (132), Ian Kreske (145) and Alex Cardenas (220) each placed third in their respective weight classes to advance to sectionals as individuals as well.

Bishop McNamara’s Luke Christie won the 152-pound regional championship to advance to sectionals as an individual. Blake Arseneau (106) and Jackson Jeck (126) also advanced to sectionals after placing second overall in their respective weight classes.

Wilmington’s Landon Dooley (113) finished second to advance to sectionals as an individual. Hunter Hayes (195) placed third to also advance to sectionals as an individual.

Dwight’s Dylan Crouch won the 120-pound regional title to advance to sectionals as an individual.

Manteno’s Carter Watkins won the 160-pound regional championship to advance to sectionals as an individual.

IHSA Class 2A Joliet Catholic Regional

Kankakee placed 8th overall with 38 team points. Joliet Catholic won the regional championship with a team score of 292.5 points.

Michael Bannerman-Blakston (182) earned second place to help pace the Kays and earn an individual spot at sectionals.

IHSA Class 3A Moline Regional

Bradley-Bourbonnais placed sixth overall with 79 team points. Yorkville won the regional title with a first place team score of 213.5 points.

Ethan Spacht won the 113-pound regional championship to help lead the Boilermakers and earn a spot as an individual at sectionals. AJ Mancilla (182) placed second overall to also advance to sectionals as an individual. Aiden Plumley (170) and Tate McCord (106) each earned a spot at sectionals after placing third in their respective weight classes.