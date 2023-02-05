CHEER: Wilmington takes 9th at State Finals

IHSA Cheer State Finals

Beecher, Bradley-Bourbonnais and Wilmington’s cheer teams competed at this year’s IHSA Cheer State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Friday and Saturday.

Wilmington’s cheer squad earned ninth place in the final round of the small team division with a score of 86.40 team points. Johnsburg won the small team division state title with a first place score of 93.83 team points.

Beecher placed 20th in the preliminary round of the small team division with a team score of 77.73 points.

Bradley-Bourbonnais finished with 88.03 team points to help earn 15th place in the preliminary round of the co-ed division.