ROUNDUP: Boilers drop first SWSC Red game of season; RVC Tournament in full swing

BOYS BASKETBALL

Regular Season

Stagg 51, Bradley-Bourbonnais 47

Bradley-Bourbonnais dropped to 14-10 overall this season with a loss to Stagg. Anthony Kemp helped pace the Boilermakers with 20 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Nick Allen had 17 points, eight rebounds, and two blocks. Tyran Bender chipped in six points.

Bishop McNamara 72, Westmont 43

Jaxson Provost led the Irish with a team-high 21 points. Robert Hutson added 16 points and Callaghan O’Connor finished with 14 points. Isaiah Davis chipped in 12 points.

Coal City 46, Herscher 29

No individual stats were available for Coal City.

Herscher failed to score in the final quarter thanks to elite defense by the Coalers. Blake Ritsema helped pace the Tigers with 12 points. Austin Buckley tallied six points.

Milford 71, Bismarck-Henning 55

Milford improved to 19-8 with a double-digit win over Bismarck-Henning. Adin Portwood totaled 28 points to lead the Bearcats, including three made 3-pointers to help break the school record for career 3-point shots. Sawyer Laffoon recorded 20 points and Gavin Schunke finished with 14 points.

Dwight 62, Roanoke-Benson 57, OT

Dwight outscored Roanoke-Benson 5-0 in overtime to help improve to 13-13 on the season. Wyatt Thompson led the Trojans with 29 points. Dawson Carr contributed 10 points and Conner Telford had nine points.

Iroquois West 35, Oakwood 33

Iroquois West trailed 31-21 in the fourth quarter before earning a come-from-behind victory over Oakwood. Cannon Leonard recorded a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Sam McMillan added 13 points while Evan Izquierdo and Kyler Meents chipped in three points each.

Cissna Park 68, Schlarman 58

Gavin Spitz led the Timberwolves with 27 points, followed by teammates Tyler Neukomm (13 points), Dierks Neukomm (13 points) and Chase Petry (eight points).

Reed-Custer 69, Wilmington 40

Reed-Custer opened the game on a 21-7 run before never looking back against Wilmington to help improve to 22-4 and 10-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference. Wes Shats led the Comets with 18 points, seven rebounds, one assist and one steal. Lucas Foote and Jake Reardon tallied 13 points apiece. Collin Monroe chipped in nine points.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Central 54, Gardner- South Wilmington 41

No individual stats were available for the Comets.

Cale Halpin helped pace the Panthers with 18 points, followed by teammates Bennett Grant (13 points) and Logan Conger (five points).

Trinity 56, Parkview Christian 43

Trinity improved its record to 17-5 on the season with a victory over Parkview Christian. Tommy Kujawą led the Eagles with a team-high 19 points.

Lisle 47, Peotone 40

Miles Heflin helped pace the Blue Devils with 16 points and seven rebounds. Wil Graffeo and James Kuypers finished with seven points apiece.

Salt Fork 65, Watseka 36

Dane Martin helped pace the Warriors with 10 points. Evan LaBelle had six points.

River Valley Conference Tournament

St. Anne 75, Momence 60

Jordan Davis poured in a game-high 37 points to help lead the Cardinals. Anthony Blake erupted for 28 points of his own. Fred Burton had four points.

James Stevenson Jr. helped pace Momence with 17 points and seven rebounds. Gaven Cantwell tallied 12 points and eight rebounds. Erick Castillo had 11 points.

Beecher 86, Illinois Lutheran 53

Adyn McGinley led the Bobcats with 23 points, six assists and four steals. Zack Johnson contributed 14 points and five rebounds. Jack Hayhurst scored 13 points, which was four more points than teammate Nate Diachenko. Ethan Rydberg had 11 points and seven assists.

Grant Park 65, Donovan 54

Blake Brown totaled a team-high 22 points to help lead the Dragons to victory over the Wildcats. Brock Brown added 20 points and Rylan Heldt totaled 11 points.

Jacob Onnen helped pace Donovan with 14 points and five rebounds. Jesse Shell scored 11 points and Brendan Hennieke finished with nine points and four rebounds.