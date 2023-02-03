WOMEN'S BASKETBALL: ONU earns a comeback victory against Indiana South Bend

BOURBONNAIS — The Olivet Nazarene University Tigers took on the Indiana University South Bend Titans in women’s basketball on Wednesday night, in a game that would prove just how competitive they are in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. The Tigers bounced back from 10-point deficits at numerous points throughout the game to take down the leading team in their conference 83-76.

“We knew we just had to show up and play one play at a time,” Olivet head coach Lauren Glenn said, “There were going to be mistakes and [we needed to] just try to do our best at rebounding from those.”

The Tigers got off to a strong start in the first quarter, when they forced a turnover on the Titans’ first play. They couldn’t hang on to the ball, though, and the Titans scored the first 3 points of the game, before the Tigers’ Olivia Demosthenes blocked a shot by the Titans and threw the ball for a full-court pass to her teammate Maggie Cora. Cora immediately put 3 points on the board to get Olivet on the scoreboard. Throughout the quarter, South Bend always seemed to end up with the ball, but the Tigers remained strong and ended the quarter tied with their opponents, each team having 19 points.

In the second, Indiana again scored the first points of the quarter, during a statement run in which they scored 10 points. Olivet’s Jamie Finn and Demosthenes responded by each scoring a 3-pointer, but South Bend went on another run immediately after. The Tigers were able to finish the first half on a high note when Cora scored six points in six seconds to close the Tigers’ deficit to just 36-31.

After halftime, the Tigers were determined to close the gap in the score even more, a feat that would prove difficult. The Tigers outscored the Titans in the third quarter, with some handy shots from Demosthenes and Caroline Boehne. The Titans responded to every move the Tigers made, despite the Tigers finally gaining the lead with a minute left in the quarter. South Bend would have the last word in the third quarter, when its last-minute 3-pointer put them up by one point to lead the Tigers 56-55.

Demosthenes added four points to her tally to successfully start Olivet’s comeback quarter. When the Titans fought back, the Tiger women remained tough, stealing the ball on five consecutive plays and scoring nine points. The crowd’s energy was high and the Tigers used it to remain confident and composed as the Titans found their footing again, bringing the Tigers momentum to a standstill. As the final minute wound down in a close game between two fierce teams, Olivet’s Demosthenes hit three points to keep the Tigers in the lead and end the game 83-76.

Demosthenes had a big hand with several clutch shots on her way to a 17-point night, but felt most needed in scrapping things together behind the scenes.

“I kinda just do my role and I set up my teammates for the better shot,” Demosthenes said. I think that makes me the happiest — giving them a good pass and celebrating them for what they’ve done.”

The message from the victorious Tigers was teamwork — that when everyone plays their role, the team can do great things.

“Our coach told us, ‘Tigers Together, Tough Together,’” Boehne said. “We knew this was going to be a really hard game, just because they’re a very good team and they’re a very tough team, so it was just really important to stay composed.“

“Our whole goal was to play as a team and I thought we did that really well.”

Cora led the Tigers with 21 points on an 8-for-15 night from the field. She said that despite trailing for a good chunk of the game, the team never wavered in its determination to pull it off by the final buzzer.

“Everybody had that confidence to them and I thought we really came together when they were falling apart,” Cora said. “We finished it out together.”

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Tigers (16-7, 13-3) are now on a five-game winning streak. They’re back in action Wednesday with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff at Judson.

The men's team followed up the women with a hard-fought win of their own, holding off a late 8-0 run for a 65-62 win. The Tigers improved to 18-6 and 13-3 in the CCAC.

Sam Emich had 18 points to lead the Tigers. Tyler Schmidt added 16 points and Landon Pflederer and Braydon Flagg each scored 10 points.