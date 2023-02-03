ROUNDUP: G-SW's Fair sets school record for most points in a single season

Wednesday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Dwight 49, Gardner-South Wilmington 38

No individual stats were available for the Trojans.

G-SW dropped to 12-16 overall with a loss to Dwight. Addi Fair paced the Panthers with a team-high 18 points to help break the school record for most points in a single season (618 points). Hannah Balcom chipped in 11 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer 63, Peotone 51

Reed-Custer improved its record to 21-4 and 9-2 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win against Peotone. Jake McPherson led the Comets with 21 points, four rebounds and four assists and one steal. Wes Shats recorded a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Lucas Foote had 12 points, which was one more point than teammate Jace Christian.

Brandon Weiss scored 14 points to help pace the Blue Devils. Miles Heflin finished with 13 points and six rebounds.