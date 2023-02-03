BOYS BASKETBALL: Kays' 23-game home winning streak snapped by Thornwood

KANKAKEE — The basketball locker rooms at Kankakee High School allow for noise to travel through the wall from one room to another. For the past 23 boys basketball games the Kays have played on their home floor, they haven’t heard much postgame chatter through the walls.

That changed Friday.

In a matchup of two of the top teams in the Southland Athletic Conference this season, Thornwood picked up its second signature win in as many Fridays by defeating the Kays 66-61 and ending their 23-game home winning streak, one week after defeating conference leaders Bloom 55-50 a week ago.

It was the sixth-straight win for the Thunderbirds, who improved to 17-10 overall and 8-3 in the Southland, giving them sole possession of second place. The Kays dropped their second-straight after a 57-54 loss at Bloom Tuesday and now sit at 18-8 (6-3) and sit in third in the conference.

“The way our school is set up, we can hear things going on in the other locker room and they were celebrating,” Kays coach Chris Pickett said. “The look on our players’ faces was one of disappointment and a look of, ‘we didn’t do what we were supposed to.’”

The Kays took almost six minutes to score Friday, as Eli Stipp’s bucket with 2:32 left in the first quarter gave them their first points, which tied the game at two thanks to a stingy defensive effort for the Kays themselves.

They led 10-9 after Larenz Walters’ buzzer-beating 3-pointer ended the first quarter, a frame in which the lead was exchanged four times, but the Thunderbirds took over for good in the second quarter, where 10 of their 20 points came off of turnovers or offensive rebounds, giving them a 29-23 halftime lead that never got closer than four points in the second half.

Pickett noted the Kays’ 18 turnovers — 12 in the first half — and the fact that they were out-rebounded 32-13 is what went wrong Friday.

“Any team that’s worth anything is going to have the attitude of, ‘if we can’t score at least we can get stops and give ourselves a chance to win,’” Pickett said. “We were doing that early but we had too many empty possessions.

“…I don’t care who you are or who you play, if you have that many first-half turnovers you’re behind the 8-ball.”

The Thunderbirds had a balanced attack on their way to their pivotal conference victory, as nine different players scored, seven of whom had at least six points. But Tyler Wooten’s 13 points led the team and Tristan Taylor (10 points) was the only other Thunderbird in double figures.

Thornwood coach Deoplus Williams and his team knew that coming into Kankakee and leaving with a win would be no easy task, but he also knew the only way for the Thunderbirds to find out if they could be the team capable of doing so was if they put in the effort.

“Somebody’s got to try,” Williams said. “...The basketball Gods were on our side tonight.”

The 2022-23 season has been one in which the Southland has proven to be one of the premier conferences in the state, with teams like Thornwood emerging with usual contenders like the Kays and Bloom. In Pickett’s eyes, it’s not that there’s a better crop of players in the communities of the conference’s schools, but that those talented players are staying in their hometowns.

“It’s a basketball conference,” Pickett said “The thing is, when you look at the teams in our conference and their rosters, everyone’s young, and it’s gonna be good basketball for the next few years.

“The key to teams like Thornwood, Rich [Township] and those teams, is if they keep the people in their community at their school, instead of letting the city schools and catholic schools steal their talent, they’re going to be good,” he added. “I think that’s starting to happen.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Larenz Walters had a game-high 24 points to go along with three rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Damontae May added 16 points, five assists, a rebound and two steals. Naz Hill had seven points, all in the second half, as well as six rebounds, an assist and a steal.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

The Kays have another tough matchup on a quick turnaround Sunday, when they take on Chicago Mt. Carmel at 6:30 p.m. at the Evergreen Park Sunday Showcase. The Caravan are tied for seventh in the IHSA Class 3A AP Poll, but like the Kays, enter Sunday’s primetime event on a two-game losing streak.

“One of the things about Bloom and that letdown at the end of the game, was that I told these guys we couldn’t let it become two losses and I think it did,” Pickett said. “You’re dealing with teenagers and going to have that delicate psyche when the kids start to doubt themselves.

“It’s our job as a coaching staff to remind them we still have a lot to play for and a big stage Sunday night.”