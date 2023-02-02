ROUNDUP: Kankakee girls best Crete-Monee; Mac girls cruise past Chicago Christian

Thursday

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kankakee 39, Crete-Monee 34

Nikkel Johnson led the Kays with a team-high 11 points. Taleah Turner scored 10 points, which was two more points than teammate Benkwasha Stroud. Kanai Jackson and Morgan Baptist had five points apiece.

Bishop McNamara 58, Chicago Christian 32

Caley Strahan tallied 20 points and seven rebounds to help lead the Fightin’ Irish. Trinity Davis contributed 15 points, six rebounds and two steals. Natalie Prairie had eight points and six rebounds. Camille Kuntz chipped in four points, five assists and six rebounds.

Lincoln-Way West 58, Bradley-Bourbonnais 29

Sadie Grabow scored 12 points to help pace the Boilermakers. Ellie Haggard totaled seven points and eight rebounds. Skylar Grabow had two steals and six deflections.

Herscher 71, Streator 19

Herscher improved to 23-6 and 9-4 in the Illinois Central Eight Conference with a win against Streator. Macey Moore led the Tigers with a team-high 18 points. Ella Gessner finished with 15 points, which was five more points than teammate Anistin Hackley.

Reed-Custer 39, Coal City 36

Kaylee Tribble led the Comets with 12 points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block. Caelan Cole tallied nine points, three rebounds, two steals and one block. Laci Newbrough had two points, eight rebounds and one steal.

Mia Ferrias helped pace the Coalers with 11 points and two rebounds. Abby Gagliardo tallied with nine points, three rebounds and four steals. Audrey Cooper had eight points, one rebound and four steals.

Peotone 66, Manteno 38

Peotone improved its record to 25-1 overall. Mady Kibelkis poured in a game-high 31 points to help lead the Blue Devils. Addie Graffeo added nine points and Jenna Hunter contributed eight points.

Sydney Sosnowski totaled 11 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals to help pace the Panthers. Katherine Gaffney tallied seven points and four rebounds. Kylie Saathoff and Macy Iwanus had six points apiece.

Donovan-St. Anne 39, Momence 32

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Makynzi Walk scored 10 points to help pace Momence. Sydnee VanSwol contributed eight points and Vaneza Ortiz had six points.

Iroquois West 56, Milford 20

Iroquois West concluded the Vermilion Valley Conference with a 7-5 record with a win against Milford. Shea Small and Ilyana Nambo totaled 16 points each to collectively lead the Raiders. Kynnedi Kanosky chipped in five points.

Hunter Mowrey helped pace the Bearcats with 14 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Brynlee Wright had two points, two rebounds and two blocks. Lillie Harris hauled in six rebounds.

Cissna Park 52, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 22

Brooklyn Stadeli recorded a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks to help lead the Timberwolves. Mikayla Knake added 13 points and five rebounds. Addison Lucht had 12 points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Beecher 41, Central 40

Evelyn Jablonski led the Bobcats with 13 points. Sidney Bonham and Ava Pattenaude had eight points each.

Katherine Winkel helped pace the Comets with 11 points. Kaitlyn Balthazor tallied 10 points, and Gracie Schroeder had five points.

Tri-Point 50, Gardner-South Wilmington 23

No individual stats were available for the Chargers.

Aspen Lardi helped pace the Panthers with eight points. Madison Wright had six points.

Hoopeston 37, Watseka 30

Becca Benoit recorded 14 points and seven rebounds to help pace the Warriors. Ava Swartz and Jasmine Essington finished with five points each.

Heritage Christian 58, Trinity 20

Emily McGinnis helped pace the Eagles with five points and four steals. Madeline Should had a team-high 10 rebounds to go along with two points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Heritage Christian 59, Trinity 53

Jesse Jakresky erupted for 26 points to help pace the Eagles.