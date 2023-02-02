GIRLS BASKETBALL: Grant Park catches fire down to stretch to help edge Grace Christian

KANKAKEE — With a chance to take sole possession of first place within the River Valley Conference with a road victory against Grace Christian on Thursday evening, the Dragons knew they’d have to lean on the talents of their dynamic duo — Delaney Panozzo and Brooke Veldhuizen — in order to get the job done.

Going up against one of the nation’s leading shot blockers, Crusader forward Alexa Doty (8.3 blocks per game), Panozzo and Veldhuizen came up in the clutch by scoring 13 of the Dragons’ 14 total fourth quarter points that helped erase a 31-24 deficit halfway through the final frame and give their squad a 39-33 road victory.

“They [Panozzo and Veldhuizen] both came up big at the end,” Grant Park head coach Tim Thompson said. “...They were really good, and they’ve been good all season for us. They definitely came up big when we needed it tonight.”

Despite taking on the bulk of the load between the first three quarters by combining to score 19 of Grant Park’s 24 points, both Panozzo and Veldhuizen turned things up a notch in the final frame.

Tied at 24 heading into the fourth quarter Grace Christian nearly pulled away early on in the quarter thanks to Doty’s ability to take over in the paint. The 5-foot-10 senior forward scored the Crusaders’ first five points before assisting teammate Abby Furgal on a beautiful pass that led to an easy layup, all of which allowed the Crusaders to open the first half of the quarter on a 7-0 run to help take a commanding 31-24 lead with a little more than four minutes remaining.

“Our offense goes as Doty goes, and so it was good to see her get things started for us in the fourth quarter,” Grace Christian head coach Chris Gnandt said. “We just couldn’t get her the ball down the final stretch.”

With the game seemingly slipping away thanks to Doty’s presence, Grant Park focused on trapping her every time she had the ball. It helped kickstart the Dragons’ offense as they forced seven fourth-quarter turnovers, some of which helped Veldhuizen and Panozzo to jumpstart a 15-2 run to end the game.

“Every time Doty got the ball, we just doubled her,” Thompson said. “Grace Christian wasn’t ready for it because we haven’t run that all year. So they hadn’t seen it, and it worked tonight, and so it was good to see.”

Veldhuizen led the run by getting fouled and going 1-for-2 from the free-throw line before quickly securing another layup after a defensive stop to help cut her team’s deficit to 31-27 midway through the final frame. Not even a minute later, Panozzo followed suit by scoring the games’ next six points to help take a 33-31 lead. Veldhuizen and Doty then traded layups to help put the Crusaders within two points trailing 35-33 with less than two minutes remaining.

“Knowing that the calls were starting to go our way and that we had our composure I knew that if we just took it to the basket and drove it into the lane that good things would happen,” Veldhuizen said of her team’s fourth-quarter turnaround.

Up 35-33 with about 1:30 remaining and possession of the ball, Grant Park took its time before Panozzo finally drew a shooting foul with 54 seconds left. She hit her first free throw before missing the second, but teammate Dylan Marcotte secured the offensive rebound, which resulted in the Crusaders eventually fouling Alejandra Maldonado with 13 seconds remaining while up 36-33.

Similar to Panozzo, Maldonado hit her first free throw before missing the second. Luckily, the Dragons recovered another offensive rebound, which led to a putback layup by Panozzo to help seal the six-point victory.

“Maldonado definitely stepped up and we needed that,” Veldhuizen said. “If she didn’t do that, Grace Christian definitely could have took the ball down the court and caught back up and so without her, we might not have been able to pull that out.”

With the victory, Grant Park improved to 18-7 overall and 11-3 in the RVC, which puts them one game above Central (14-15, 10-4 in the RVC) for first-place in the conference with only two RVC games against Tri-Point and Donovan-St. Anne left on its schedule.

“I think if we stay composed and do what we know how to do then I think we can definitely pull it out and win the RVC,” Veldhuizen said.

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Veldhuizen led the Dragons with 17 points, six rebounds and five steals. Panozzo added 16 points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Maldonado contributed four points and one steal.

Doty paced the Crusaders with 11 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three blocks. Angelina Larsen finished with 11 points and six rebounds. Natalie Dalton and Furgal chipped in five points apiece.

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Grant Park (18-7) will host Tri-Point at 5:30 p.m. Monday and Grace Christian (11-11) will host Central at 7 p.m. on the same day.