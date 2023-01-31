ROUNDUP: Peotone girls secure ICE solo crown; Reed-Custer boys top El Paso-Gridley

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Peotone 54, Lisle 14

Peotone improved to 24-1 and secured the Illinois Central Eight Conference all to itself this year with a current 12-0 ICE record. Mady Kibelkis led the Blue Devils with a team-high 16 points. Jenna Hunter finished with 13 points and Kayleigh Anderson and Marissa Velasco had six points each.

Central 45, Grant Park 36

Gracie Schroeder led the Comets with 13 points. Katherine Winkel and Anna Winkel scored nine points each. Myah Martinez had eight points.

Grant Park dropped to 16-8 and 10-3 in the River Valley Conference with a loss to the Comets. Brooke Veldhuizen helped pace the Dragons with 12 points. Delaney Panozzo chipped in 11 points.

Beecher 44, Donovan-St. Anne 31

Ava Pattenaude led the Bobcats with 14 points, three rebounds, three assists and four steals. Trinity Bonham added nine points, two assists and two steals. Kendall Kasput had nine points, three rebounds, one assist and four steals.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Reed-Custer 43, Wilmington 30

Kaylee Tribble recorded a double-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks to help lead the Comets. Caelan Cole added 11 points, three rebounds and one assist. Brooklyn Harding had eight points, three rebounds, four assists and one steal.

No individual stats were available for the Wildcats.

Manteno 43, Streator 29

Manteno improved its record to 14-10 with a double-digit win over Streator. Kylie Saathoff led the Panthers with nine points and five rebounds. Ava Peterson scored eight points and Katherine Gaffney had four points and five rebounds. Sydney Sosnowski chipped in eight steals.

Tri-Point 59, Momence 31

No individual stats were available for the Chargers.

Vaneza Ortiz helped pace Momence with a team-high eight points. Sydnee VanSwol tallied six points and A’Miracle Johnson had five points and four rebounds. Britta Lindgren hauled in a team-high 13 rebounds.

Salt Fork 45, Watseka 33

Watseka dropped to 21-5 overall this season with a loss to Salt Fork. Ava Swartz helped pace the Warriors with 12 points. Becca Benoit recorded eight points and seven rebounds. Emily Miller chipped in five points.

Oakwood 51, Iroquois West 30

Ilyana Nambo helped pace the Raiders with eight points, followed by teammates Shea Small (seven points) and Kennedy Kanosky (seven points).

Bismarck-Henning 34, Milford 32

Brynlee Wright helped pace the Bearcats with 12 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Hunter Mowrey contributed 14 points, six rebounds, four steals and one assist. Sydney Seyfert had four points and three rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Reed-Custer 60, El Paso-Gridley 56

Wes Shats recorded a double-double 19 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks to help lead the Comets. Jace Christian added another double-double with 14 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Lucas Foote had 13 points, which was two more points than teammate Jake McPherson.