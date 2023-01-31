GIRLS BASKETBALL: Ferrias, Coal City outlast Moore, Herscher in overtime

COAL CITY — Mia Ferrias never forgot how last month’s Coal City girls basketball game at Herscher ended — with her missing a 3-point shot in the final seconds of a 42-39 loss in Herscher.

When the two teams met up again in Coal City Monday, Ferrias did all she could to get her revenge, sinking six 3-pointers on her way to a 31-point night that helped the Coalers to overtime, where Makenzie Henline drew a charge, recorded a steal and made a pair of free-throws to help wrap up a 63-60 overtime win for Coal City in a battle between two teams that entered the night tied for second in the Illinois Central Eight Conference.

“That was tough,” Ferrias recalled of the first meeting in Herscher. “Winning this feels nice.”

It was the fifth-straight win for the Coalers, who improved 19-6 and 9-3 in the ICE. Herscher had a two-game winning streak snapped and fell to 22-6 (8-4).

For Coalers coach Brad Schmitt, Monday lived up to the billing of two premier area teams vying for second place in the conference in a highly physical affair that pitted two teams playing full-court basketball on both ends of the floor and resulted in a total of 72 free-throws — 40 for the Tigers and 32 for the Coalers.

“It was an all-out, very physical game, obviously, by the number of free-throws both teams shot,” Schmitt said. “We converted, they converted, but when it came down to it we hit some 3-balls from Ferrias.

“She kind of put us on her back and we’re happy to come out and avenge an earlier season loss.”

Both teams saw their star players have successful scoring nights, as Herscher guard Macey Moore countered Ferrias’ 31 points with 29 points of her own, including a personal 8-0 run in the span of just over a minute near the end of the third to pull the Tigers to within two points after the Coalers had taken a 35-25 lead, the largest lead of a game that saw neither team lead by more than three possessions besides the few seconds the Coalers did before Moore’s run.

“I thought the fourth quarter was ours, I thought the momentum was ours all quarter long,” Tigers coach Phil Peacock said. “It didn’t pan out at the buzzer, but I thought that going into overtime, we had the better chance there.

“We didn’t come out and score those first few possessions and then were playing catch up. It’s unfortunate, but we competed.”

While Ferrias and Moore each had career nights in the scorebook, both teams relied on contributions from their supporting casts down the stretch. As the Coalers crowded Moore more and more in the fourth quarter and overtime, where she was contained to three points, players like Anistin Hackley, who had six points in the fourth quarter, and Hailey King, who had 10 points in overtime and an 8-for-8 overtime period at the free-throw line, stepped up to keep the Tigers in the hunt.

“Hailey King stepped up in that overtime, knocking down all sorts of free-throws,” Peacock said. “Anistin Hackley came in the fourth and provided that lift, that spark for us.

“She scored some, but just her presence sparked everything and it was really great to see.”

After Ferrias made five of her six triples in the first three quarters, she was able to change her game to focus more on getting to the free-throw line, where she went 9-for-10 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Down the stretch Henline scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter and overtime, including sinking a pair of free-throws with three seconds left to help seal the deal.

“That’s the mind of an athlete,” Schmitt said of Henline’s clutch play at the end. “ ... Her mindset was that these [free-throws] were going in, not hoping that they would go in.”

As clutch as Henline’s free-throws were down the stretch, her defensive play may have been even more vital. She drew a charge on Moore with 24 seconds left, and after missing a pair of free-throws with 12 seconds left, recorded a steal and was fouled at that three-second mark.

“I knew Moore was going to come down driving, so I just planted my feet and took one,” Henline said of the game-changing charge.

Both sensational scorers on the night have been celebrating the fruits of their labors, with both coaches pointing out how hard their star players have worked to get to where they’ve gotten. For Ferrias, a junior who was brought up to varsity as a sophomore, but then shortly thereafter missed most of the season with an ankle injury, Schmitt is happy to see how Ferrias and her teammates have responded.

“Being up as a sophomore and then being out with her ankle, seeing her contribute at this level is fun to watch,” Schmitt said. “We know she’s a special player, she knows we’re coaching her at the highest level we can do for her.

“She’s responding, just like all the other girls are and tonight was truly a team win.”

Meanwhile Moore’s mammoth outing came on the heels of her reaching the 1,000 career point milestone in last week’s 50-15 win at Grant Park.

“I’m so impressed with Macey’s accomplishment, especially when you think about her dealing with a COVID-shortened season [her] sophomore year,” Peacock said. “... It’s been great for the girls in our program to see someone obtain such a difficult feat.

“It really shines a light on what is possible for the girls as they come through our program.”

<strong>STAT BOOK</strong>

Ferrias added four rebounds, two assists and two steals to her game-high 31 points. Makayla Henline had 10 points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Makenzie Henline totaled eight points, four boards, two assists and five steals.

Moore scored 17 of her 29 points from the free-throw line, where she shot 85% (17-for-20). King added 10 points while Hackley and Ella Gessner had six points apiece.

The Coalers shot 20-for-32 (63%) from the stripe. The Tigers were 30-for-40 (75%).

<strong>UP NEXT</strong>

Both teams return to conference play at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Coalers will head to Reed-Custer for a matchup with their rivals while the Tigers will host Streator.